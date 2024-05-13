Ricardo Castro: “When someone tells you that you can't, do it twice”

“We started to look at beach handball as a real sport”

“Above all, we started to look at beach handball in a transversal way, not as a handball sports holiday, but as a real sport where training, commitment and performance are required. Nowadays, almost all clubs have coaches and people who want to take this sport to another level. We often manage to beat the best teams in the world, so we also started to look at beach handball in a different way,” highlights Castro.

However, as with everything in life there is always room for improvement.

“I think we could create conditions so that all clubs can train beach handball all year round. There is a need in Portugal to have an enclosed sand area. As a national team, we would like to be able to train in the winter. From November to February in Portugal it is almost impossible to train on the beach and with these facilities we would make beach handball even more professional,” he stresses.

Castro will not be part of the beach handball showcase at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, which he says made him sad, but which gives him fuel to accelerate even more and continue training at the top level.

“It was difficult not to be called to these Games, but I certainly believe that our country can be present at the next Olympic Games, just like me,” he says.

“By not being called up this year, the flame is lit for me to continue working even harder. It was one of my goals at the time. However, if I can't be there, I want to be at the Beach Handball World Championships and do a great performance.”