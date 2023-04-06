Rikhardsson: Simply throwing the ball into the net
When you go back thousands of years in Nordic mythology, you will find the fortress Asgard, the home of the Nordic gods. The highest-ranked god was Odin; his son was Thor, the god of thunder with his famous colossal hammer. So when you call your son Odinn (the Icelandic spelling) Thor, you can expect a mighty man.
Odinn Thor Rikhardsson is the current “god of goals” in the EHF European League men. Instead of a hammer in his hands, he combines speed with precision, mainly in counter-attacks. Odinn Thor Rikhardsson is the top scorer, still in the competition, and he left his mark with an overall 22 goals in the Last 16 matches between his Swiss club, Kadetten Schaffhausen, and Swedish side, Ystad. In the general top scorer list, the Icelandic wing sits second with 89 goals, just below Ihor Turchenko (97), who was eliminated with his club HC Motor in the Last 16.
“I really did not expect to score so many goals right in my first season at Schaffhausen,” 25-year-old Rikhardsson told eurohandball.com, adding: “My teammates create so many chances for me, so I simply have to throw the ball into the net. This is it.”
At 18, he went to his first professional club Fram Reykjavik, then joined Hafnarfjördur before he went abroad for the first time. Like many Icelanders, his first stop was Denmark, where he played two years for GOG and one season for Holstebro. In 2021, he returned home to Akureyri, including a one-month contract for German side Gummersbach. In the summer of 2022, Rikhardsson got an offer from Kadetten. “My decision to go to Schaffhausen was made easier, as we have an Icelandic coach, Adalsteinn Eyjolfsson. He helped me a lot in my first weeks and months.”
In general, the integration of the Icelander in Switzerland was relatively straightforward: “This is a nice city, and I play in a great team. I like to play with them and to get the opportunity to be part of this squad.”
Rikhardsson quickly adapted to the playing style of Kadetten, and his goals boosted his side with success “in the toughest of all groups”, as the Icelandic international underlines. Despite facing top sides such as Montpellier and defending champions Benfica and Göppingen, Kadetten finished third and made it to the Last 16. “This was already a huge success for us, but then we really felt well in the Last 16 against Ystad.”
Kadetten won both duels against the Swedish champions: “The away win was exceptional for us. This match really felt good,” says Rikhardsson, who was an All-star team member of the U20 EHF EURO in 2016 and played his first major men’s tournament for Iceland at the 2019 World Championship, followed by the 2023 World Championship.
Now, Rikhardsson and Kadetten hope for even more after Schaffhausen’s elimination in the 2022 quarter-finals of the EHF European League against Wisla Plock. “We feel very proud, and it feels great to be among the best eight teams of the European League; now we want to prove that we deserve to be here,” says Rikhardsson.
In the quarter-finals, the Swiss champions face German side Füchse Berlin, one of the leading contenders for winning the trophy after their 12-game winning streak. “Of course, Berlin are the favourites, but we have the first leg on home court, want to give the best performance and then see what is still possible. We will enjoy those matches.”
And what about the dream of making it to the EHF Finals for the first time? “We take one game after the next, but going all the way with Kadetten would be a dream.”
Photos: Micheal Kessler / Kadetten Schaffhausen