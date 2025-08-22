Rikke Granlund: “I think that we can be a surprise”

Fairly new to the EHF club competitions, Sola have been part of the EHF European League for the past four seasons — and reached the quarter-finals three times in a row. The ticket to the elite club competition marks an important step in the team's history. Unfortunately, Sola have to start their maiden topflight adventure without star left wing Camilla Herrem, the face of the team for many years. Granlund is prepared to take on some fierce opponents.

eurohandball.com: What are your expectations for the upcoming season?

Rikke Granlund: I think that we will do our best. We will give it our all and we will see how far it can take us. It is the first time Sola are in the EHF Champions League Women, and also the first time for most of the players in this competition. I think and hope that we can surprise a little. It will also be very fun to measure ourselves against the best. I will be happy with the team if we can look back on the EHF Champions League season and say that we did our best, regardless of the results.

eurohandball.com: Which teams are you most excited to meet?

Rikke Granlund: I am actually looking forward to meeting all the teams. I think we can have some really fun matches. Many of the clubs we will face have some really cool arenas to play in.

eurohandball.com: Are there any old teammates you are eager to play against?

Rikke Granlund: I am excited to play against FTC, my old coach [Jesper Jensen] and two old teammates from my time at Team Esbjerg. FTC also have a very nice arena and a great crowd.