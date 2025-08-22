Rikke Granlund: “I think that we can be a surprise”

EHF / Ida Hummeluhr
22 August 2025, 12:00

Sola HK participate in the EHF Champions League Women for the first time, with experienced international star Rikke Granlund as part of the squad. The 35-year-old goalkeeper has had a wonderful career across the French, Danish and Norwegian leagues and, having joined the club in 2023, is now ready to help Sola in their most important European campaign.

We had an insightful conversation with the Norwegian player ahead of the upcoming season.

European and world champion with Norway, Rikke Granlund is now writing history with a club from her native country. Initially preparing to play in the EHF European League group phase from January 2026, Sola HK have become a late addition to the EHF Champions League, replacing HB Ludwigsburg in group B. Granlund, the experienced goalkeeper, will be an essential asset for the team.

eurohandball.com: You are back to playing in Norway, how is it?

Rikke Granlund: It is really fun to play handball in Norway. I think the level is good and the matches were often even and exciting. There are more and more teams fighting at the top. I have been really looking forward to playing for Sola, especially after being out with an injury for a year. I cannot wait for the season to start. This is probably one of the seasons in my career that I am most looking forward to.

eurohandball.com: Sola are taking part in the EHF Champions League Women this year; what do you think it will be like?

Rikke Granlund: I think it will be really cool. We are looking forward to playing in the most prestigious tournament. At the same time, it will be a big challenge, of course. We come into the tournament as underdogs, but I think that we can be a surprise.

20240217 Sola Costa Del Sol Malaga Hans Lie NZ93407

Fairly new to the EHF club competitions, Sola have been part of the EHF European League for the past four seasons — and reached the quarter-finals three times in a row. The ticket to the elite club competition marks an important step in the team's history. Unfortunately, Sola have to start their maiden topflight adventure without star left wing Camilla Herrem, the face of the team for many years. Granlund is prepared to take on some fierce opponents.

eurohandball.com: What are your expectations for the upcoming season?

Rikke Granlund: I think that we will do our best. We will give it our all and we will see how far it can take us. It is the first time Sola are in the EHF Champions League Women, and also the first time for most of the players in this competition. I think and hope that we can surprise a little. It will also be very fun to measure ourselves against the best. I will be happy with the team if we can look back on the EHF Champions League season and say that we did our best, regardless of the results.

eurohandball.com: Which teams are you most excited to meet?

Rikke Granlund: I am actually looking forward to meeting all the teams. I think we can have some really fun matches. Many of the clubs we will face have some really cool arenas to play in.

eurohandball.com: Are there any old teammates you are eager to play against? 

Rikke Granlund: I am excited to play against FTC, my old coach [Jesper Jensen] and two old teammates from my time at Team Esbjerg. FTC also have a very nice arena and a great crowd.

20210214 Team Esbjerg SG BBM Bietigheim Rikke Marie Granlund

As the most experienced goalkeeper in her team, Granlund will definitely be one of the key players on the court for Sola. She also relies on her previous EHF Champions League experience to guide her expectations for the upcoming season, having previously played in the competition with Team Esbjerg.

eurohandball.com: What is the best aspect for you about playing in Europe's premium club tournament?

Rikke Granlund: Playing against the best and at a higher level. It is also all-around. There are often big matches, with a lot of crowd and life.

eurohandball.com: Who do you see as favourites for winning the EHF Champions League Women this season? 

Rikke Granlund: I think Györ will win again. They have the routine to win and several good players in every position.

Sola HK and Rikke Granlund will begin their EHF Champions League season on Saturday, 6 September, at 18:00 CEST, with an away game in Croatia against HC Podravka.

20240217 SOLA COSTA DEL SOL MALAGA Kenneth Mcdowell

Photos © Hans Lie, Kenneth McDowell, nhcfoto.dk

M Comp Conference 25 UH29824 UH
