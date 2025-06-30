Rising stars chase glory at the M19 European Open 2025

Each year, the rising stars of handball gather in Sweden for the traditional event, which alternates between the men’s and women’s sides. After the 2024 edition was dedicated to the women’s under-16 handball teams, when Switzerland lifted the well-deserved trophy, it is now the men’s under-19 turn to show off their skills.

Spain’s M17 squad won the 2023 edition, as the up-and-coming players stunned the crowds with a dominating journey towards the title, managing to win all their matches in the tournament. They are also taking part in the European Open this time, hoping to replicate the success from two years ago, but they first have to face some tough opponents in the preliminary round: Iceland, Poland, Lithuania, Estonia and Egypt are all part of group A and striving for glory, together with Spain.

Hosts Sweden boast four previous titles in the men’s competition – in 2007, 2011, 2013 and 2017, the most out of all winning nations – and their experience will surely prove to be crucial as they start the Men’s 19 EHF European Open 2025 in group B with Croatia, Faroe Islands, Netherlands and Finland.

Men’s 19 EHF European Open 2025 preliminary round groups

GROUP A: Iceland, Spain, Poland, Lithuania, Estonia, Egypt

GROUP B: Sweden, Croatia, Faroe Islands, Netherlands, Finland

The preliminary round throws off on Monday 30 June and will end on Wednesday 2 July, when the four nations that will advance to the semi-finals on Thursday will be known. The competition will culminate with the final on Friday 4 July at 20:15 CEST in the Scandinavium arena, where the new champions will be celebrated.

Inaugurated in 2005, the European Open serves as an important step in the development of promising young talents, preparing them for major competitions and their senior careers – this year's tournament helps the next generation's squads get ready for the 2025 Men's U19 IHF World Championship. Throughout the years, future international stars have been part of the European Open, as players such as Sweden’s Niclas Ekberg, Iceland’s Aron Palmarsson, Norwegian icon Nora Mörk and Romania’s legend Cristina Neagu participated in the event with their junior teams.

The Partille Cup also includes tournaments for club teams in age groups from eight years old and upwards, with over 1,300 teams participating in the events.

For more details regarding the Men's 19 EHF European Open 2025, please access the official website of the competition.

The matches can be followed live on EHFTV, so purchase your tournament pass on the platform now to watch the new superstars of the sport!

Previous winners of the men's edition of the European Open: