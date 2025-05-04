Rivalries flare up in medal matches at EHF Finals Women

04 May 2025, 09:30

The champions of the EHF European League Women 2024/25 will be crowned at the EHF Finals in Graz on Sunday (4 May), seven months after the competition started with the first qualification round. Ikast Håndbold and Thüringer HC have made it all the way to the final and will battle it out for the title at 18:00 CEST, three hours after HSG Blomberg-Lippe and JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball contest the third-place match.

In each of the first four seasons since its instalment in 2020/21, the EHF European League Women was won by a club from a different country. That series will end, as both Denmark (Ikast in 2023) and Germany (SG BBM Bietigheim, now HB Ludwigsburg, in 2022) lifted this trophy in the past.

FINAL

Ikast Håndbold (DEN) vs Thüringer HC (GER)
Sunday 4 May, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • the final is a rematch of their semi-final from 2023, when the EHF Finals were first held in Graz
  • two years ago, Ikast led THC 17:10 at half-time and ultimately won 31:26; the Danish side went on to lift the trophy the following day
  • it was Ikast’s seventh European title: they had earlier won the EHF Cup, Challenge Cup (both twice), Champions Trophy and City Cup, all when they were still competing as FC Midtjylland
  • the 2023 edition was the only previous appearance of THC at the EHF Finals
  • Ikast clearly lead THC in the head-to-head comparison with four wins from their five duels so far
  • the only victory for the German team came in the main round of the EHF Champions League 11 years ago — 26:24, after they made up a 14:10 half-time deficit
  • both finalists finished the group phase in February as the runners-up to a team from Romania: Ikast were second behind SCM Ramnicu Valcea; THC behind H.C. Dunarea Braila
  • the two Romanian teams were then defeated in the quarter-finals by THC and Ikast, respectively
  • THC left back Johanna Reichert scored 16 times in the semi-final to raise her tally to 97 in just nine matches since the start of the group phase; team captain Stine Skogrand leads for Ikast with 43 goals

THIRD-PLACE MATCH

HSG Blomberg-Lippe (GER) vs JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball (FRA)
Sunday 4 May, 15:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • the two teams head into their third duel this year after they also met in the group phase; Blomberg won 35:30 at home in January, and 28:27 away the next month
  • those are the only matches the two clubs have ever played against each other
  • on Saturday, Blomberg lost 28:18 to Ikast and Dijon went down 35:29 against THC in the semi-finals
  • remarkably, the big margins at half-time (-10 and -6) in both semi-finals were also the margins at the final buzzer
  • both teams had appeared in a European semi-final once before: Blomberg lost in the Challenge Cup 16 years ago; Dijon reached, but lost the Challenge Cup final two decades ago
  • this is the sixth match in 2025 in which Dijon meet opponents from Germany: they played Blomberg twice in the group phase, HSG Bensheim/Auerbach Flames twice in the quarter-finals, and THC in the semi-finals

