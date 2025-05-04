Rivalries flare up in medal matches at EHF Finals Women

The champions of the EHF European League Women 2024/25 will be crowned at the EHF Finals in Graz on Sunday (4 May), seven months after the competition started with the first qualification round. Ikast Håndbold and Thüringer HC have made it all the way to the final and will battle it out for the title at 18:00 CEST, three hours after HSG Blomberg-Lippe and JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball contest the third-place match.