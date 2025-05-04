Rivalries flare up in medal matches at EHF Finals Women

In each of the first four seasons since its instalment in 2020/21, the EHF European League Women was won by a club from a different country. That series will end, as both Denmark (Ikast in 2023) and Germany (SG BBM Bietigheim, now HB Ludwigsburg, in 2022) lifted this trophy in the past.
FINAL
Ikast Håndbold (DEN) vs Thüringer HC (GER)
Sunday 4 May, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
- the final is a rematch of their semi-final from 2023, when the EHF Finals were first held in Graz
- two years ago, Ikast led THC 17:10 at half-time and ultimately won 31:26; the Danish side went on to lift the trophy the following day
- it was Ikast’s seventh European title: they had earlier won the EHF Cup, Challenge Cup (both twice), Champions Trophy and City Cup, all when they were still competing as FC Midtjylland
- the 2023 edition was the only previous appearance of THC at the EHF Finals
- Ikast clearly lead THC in the head-to-head comparison with four wins from their five duels so far
- the only victory for the German team came in the main round of the EHF Champions League 11 years ago — 26:24, after they made up a 14:10 half-time deficit
- both finalists finished the group phase in February as the runners-up to a team from Romania: Ikast were second behind SCM Ramnicu Valcea; THC behind H.C. Dunarea Braila
- the two Romanian teams were then defeated in the quarter-finals by THC and Ikast, respectively
- THC left back Johanna Reichert scored 16 times in the semi-final to raise her tally to 97 in just nine matches since the start of the group phase; team captain Stine Skogrand leads for Ikast with 43 goals