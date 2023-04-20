Road to EHF European Cup Men final wide open

Alingsås rely on good goalkeeping

While Vojvodina are hopeful to wipe out the one-goal deficit, their rivals Alingsås travel to Serbia looking to defend that advantage.

Last year, the Swedish team also reached the European Cup semi-final, but they lost to Romania’s CS Minaur Baia Mare. Now Alingsås hope to do better, and one of their trump cards is goalkeeper Rickard Frisk, who boasted a 44 per cent save rate last Sunday.

Photos © Sandefjord; Bildbryån