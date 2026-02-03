Jamina Roberts learnt how to shape a game and her progress followed a straight line towards authority as it unfolded through years, leading her to the EHF Champions League Women 2022/23 title with Vipers Kristiansand, and silver and bronze medals at EHF EUROs in 2010 and 2014. From entering matches without a fixed role, those early experiences shaped the player Jamina Roberts is today. It sharpened her understanding of timing, responsibility and what it means to influence a game without owning it.

Those early years were not about imposing herself on the game, but about learning how the game moves without you at the centre of it. Being counted on as a solution rather than a key player brought freedom at first, but also frustration — a phase that would quietly form the mental backbone of her career.

“I think that the role I got was very natural. I was young and I came in almost from the side. I didn't even know that there was a championship coming up. So, when I got the call, I was surprised and of course, I was the joker. And I thought it was nice. I really enjoyed just coming in and trying to do your thing. In the beginning it was good, it was nice. But then I had this role for like five years and then I didn't think it was so nice anymore,” says Roberts about her early days in the national team.