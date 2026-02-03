However, there is one moment that still captures everything she loves about the game.
“To take a ball in defence and just run. Otherwise, the best thing is when others do the job and I can just jump between one and two.”
Looking back, Roberts' advice to younger self and players is to be patient.
“Accept natural path. You cannot expect to play 60 minutes when you're 20. There are some years that you also need to see and learn from others. Don't stress. Your time will come. You will miss a lot more shots than you score. Try to focus on feeling good, because if you just stress about everything, it will not be good.”
That same mindset is what has kept her competitive for so long.
“I had to work mentally when I was younger. Physical shape is important, but it's not only that. If you cannot handle the pressure or handle the lifestyle, then it will be hard. If you just feel that everything is bad and you stress over games, it wouldn't be worth it,” Roberts concludes.
“You have to find a way where you can also be a little bit relaxed. Because if you are in this high tension all the time, it's not a sustainable lifestyle.”