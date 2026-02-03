Roberts’ game: “Sometimes I try to get angry because I know it helps me”

Roberts’ game: “Sometimes I try to get angry because I know it helps me”

03 February 2026, 10:00

Jamina Roberts, the experienced 35-year-old player who has won many accolades on individual and team level and is the most-capped Swedish international, has been playing on top high level for years with her unique style and approach. Most lately with Ikast Håndbold in the EHF Champions League Women. The left back shares her handball insights in the latest instalment of the “Handball Through My Eyes” series.

Jamina Roberts learnt how to shape a game and her progress followed a straight line towards authority as it unfolded through years, leading her to the EHF Champions League Women 2022/23 title with Vipers Kristiansand, and silver and bronze medals at EHF EUROs in 2010 and 2014. From entering matches without a fixed role, those early experiences shaped the player Jamina Roberts is today. It sharpened her understanding of timing, responsibility and what it means to influence a game without owning it.

Those early years were not about imposing herself on the game, but about learning how the game moves without you at the centre of it. Being counted on as a solution rather than a key player brought freedom at first, but also frustration — a phase that would quietly form the mental backbone of her career.

“I think that the role I got was very natural. I was young and I came in almost from the side. I didn't even know that there was a championship coming up. So, when I got the call, I was surprised and of course, I was the joker. And I thought it was nice. I really enjoyed just coming in and trying to do your thing. In the beginning it was good, it was nice. But then I had this role for like five years and then I didn't think it was so nice anymore,” says Roberts about her early days in the national team.

What stayed with her from that period was not a specific tactical role, but more of an understanding of perspective. Sitting on the bench for years changes how you see minutes, responsibility and expectations. It leaves a mark on how you approach every role that follows.

“It shaped me mentally. Not very much on the court because I almost didn't enter it. It's natural to be young and sit on the bench, but in the end, I felt I got frustrated. It was five or six years on the bench. But I think it made me stronger mentally, to sit there and also to appreciate when now I have a bigger role, to know that there is a difference between the roles and that you have different tasks depending which role you have,” Roberts says.

As her role grew, so did her understanding of how attacks are built. While Roberts was first recognised for speed and direct breakthroughs, her game gradually shifted towards something more layered. Instead of looking to finish every action herself, she became a player who shapes situations.

“I'm quite good to put pressure for somebody else. I sometimes like to play with shooters because if I put the pressure, the defence is usually quite low. And then the shooter can shoot. I feel that's also important. You cannot just play for yourself. You have to understand that you're also important for the rest of the team or to the player next to you, like with the wing player,” says Roberts.

That connection with teammates, especially on the wing, has always been part of her game. It was something that grew naturally from the way she understands shared responsibility on court.

“I had my best friend on the left wing when I started to play handball and I wanted to play her. So, I think that's something I've always done. And I'm maybe a little bit proud of that because I don't think there is so many back players who plays their wing. So, I think wing players appreciate it,” says 35-year-old left back.

In a time where goals dominate and are under the spotlight, Roberts points out that some contributions still remain under the radar — even though they often decide games.

“You don't count or you never talk about those players who assists. But I think, especially today in the generation there is now you need more people who can pass the ball, like to put others in situations,” she explains.

Decision-making in the backcourt happens in seconds and for Roberts the best moments are those when the thinking disappears completely.

“In the best moments, I don't think at all. It comes naturally. When it doesn't, I try to think about working your feet before you go into faint you cannot stand still. Sometimes I also decide before, like, okay, next attack I will shoot. Then sometimes I do that because otherwise I can forget it. And then, when I took that decision, that is also easy to see the other option. But on a good day, I don't think at all,” says Roberts.

Reading the defence follows the same logic. It's partly instinct, partly experience built over hundreds of similar situations.

“It's also more natural. But sometimes also a little bit tactical. Like you did one thing the first time. Then you guess that the defence will react like this. And then the second time you can play it to the line player. But in the moment it's more like a feeling,” adds Roberts.

Roberts has never been a player who hides her emotions on court. Intensity is part of her game, however experience taught her where that edge needs to stop, not for herself, but for the team.

“I don't know if I'm so calm. I don't get nervous that often, maybe once a year. But when I play, my temper on the court is not calm. But I think that helps me. I used to say, and also I know that other people used to say that I'm better when I'm angry. So sometimes I also try to get angry because I know it helps me.

“It's too much when maybe I get a two minutes or something for being rude or just being too much. Because sometimes I get frustrated on something and then it comes out on the referee or I say something not appreciated by everyone. So, when I get punished, the team gets punished because I'm too much. But it almost never happens I would say. I learned how to control it. I feel that there's a limit,” says Roberts.

But Roberts is not just a one-way player, she gives her efforts in defence too even though she will honestly say it's easier when you play just the attack. Switching constantly between defence and attack remains demanding, especially in today's faster game, but even there she tries to use her strength — her footwork.

“I wouldn't say that I'm an excellent defence player, but I think I kind of find my way to not get punished every time. For me, it's more to work with the height and work with the feet. Because if I'm standing low, I'm too weak.

“I'm trying to do that also in defence. But actually it's harder. It's more often that I see myself just standing still. I like to play defence sometimes, but it's also nice to just play one way because then you can focus and then you can rest. Especially when you play one way it's easier,” explains Roberts.

However, there is one moment that still captures everything she loves about the game.

“To take a ball in defence and just run. Otherwise, the best thing is when others do the job and I can just jump between one and two.”

Looking back, Roberts' advice to younger self and players is to be patient.

“Accept natural path. You cannot expect to play 60 minutes when you're 20. There are some years that you also need to see and learn from others. Don't stress. Your time will come. You will miss a lot more shots than you score. Try to focus on feeling good, because if you just stress about everything, it will not be good.”

That same mindset is what has kept her competitive for so long.

“I had to work mentally when I was younger. Physical shape is important, but it's not only that. If you cannot handle the pressure or handle the lifestyle, then it will be hard. If you just feel that everything is bad and you stress over games, it wouldn't be worth it,” Roberts concludes.

“You have to find a way where you can also be a little bit relaxed. Because if you are in this high tension all the time, it's not a sustainable lifestyle.”

