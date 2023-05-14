Rode: “We still have to be proud of ourselves just for being in Graz”
They came all the way from the first qualification round, but fell just sort of the final. Last night, Thüringer HC lost 26:31 to Ikast Handbold and are now counting down to the placement match where they will meet with their Bundesliga friends BVB Borussia 09 Dortmund at 15:30 CEST in the Raiffeisen Sportpark.
One of Thüringer’s players knows very well how it feels to wear both colours: Jennifer Rode. The 27-year-old right back joined THC in 2021 from Dortmund.
“I came from BVB and of course, I want all the best for them but also I want us to win. We know them very well from our domestic league. They are strong and play on the safe side. We know each other’s strengths and weaknesses,” says Rode.
Thüringer and finalists Nykøbing Falster Håndbold have played the most matches played in the European competition – 13 – before they take the court for the last time this season.
“It's good that the long season is coming to an end and we are relieved that we finally made it to the EHF Finals Women. To be honest, I think we deserved our spot here. No matter the result, we still have to be proud of ourselves just for being here,” adds Rode.
In the first semi-final Thüringer faced the unbeaten Danish powerhouse of the second-tier competition and were unable to break their strong defence. The right back Rode plays both ways, taking on every chance, but against Ikast it was too hard.
“Ikast pulled their best defence and we couldn't play our offence like we wanted to. We made too many mistakes. We also played good defence but they scored easily from fast breaks. It was a really hard game and they deserved the win,” says Rode.
Despite the defeat in the semi-final, THC showed a great fighting spirit and made a comeback after they were behind seven goals at half-time (10:17).
“We knew and believed in ourselves, when we were down by seven, we are able to get back on track. We had a good half-time break with a talk and a good push at the beginning of the second half, closing to three but then Ikast showed they were stronger,” adds Rode.
Rode is playing her seventh season in the European competition after making her debut in the 2011/12 season with Frankfurter HC, but the length of her career is not the only reason why you might find the last name Rode familiar: Jennifer's younger sisters, Joanna and Elaine, also play handball.
The trio inherited their love of handball from their mother Sabine, and they are a great support to each other – even though they no longer play together as they once did for Frankfurter.
“I don't know any other way than handball. We are a handball family and live it every day. I played with my sisters and that was the best feeling ever, so cool. It makes me proud when I remember it and we all support each other,” Rode says.
Always with a smile on her face, the right back thinks the experience she has had so far has helped her and her team.
“Playing EHF European League qualifications in the last season, and having an experience of the EHF Champions League, had an impact on me. And rest of the team also took the best from the previous seasons. With that experience you are less nervous, you know how to handle thriller situations and what is coming,” she adds.
“The EHF European League is important and good for the players, as we get to meet new teams and new players. It's all exciting. And this season, it's like we almost knew we could make it happen and write down the best story possible,” says Rode.
Regardless of whether they go back to Germany with bronze or fourth place, Thüringer took the best from playing the European competition, making a strong base for the future.
The team with 13 consecutive seasons of participating in European Cup competitions started the 2022/23 season with a completely new team after the arrivals of Annika Lott, Sonja Frey and goalkeeper Irma Schjött, among 10 others. Head coach Herbert Müller, who celebrated his seventh year at the helm, was able to pull the squad together to get to the finals.
“If someone told me back in October we will be in Graz, sadly, I couldn't believe it. Thüringer are almost a new team, with 10 new players joining for this season. Somehow, we found chemistry and good play quickly, which was shown throughout the season,” Rode says.
“No matter how it ends, it was a great season. We had a lot of fun and we developed new skills, learned to be together as a team,” she adds.
