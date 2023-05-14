Rode: “We still have to be proud of ourselves just for being in Graz”

One of Thüringer’s players knows very well how it feels to wear both colours: Jennifer Rode. The 27-year-old right back joined THC in 2021 from Dortmund.

“I came from BVB and of course, I want all the best for them but also I want us to win. We know them very well from our domestic league. They are strong and play on the safe side. We know each other’s strengths and weaknesses,” says Rode.

Thüringer and finalists Nykøbing Falster Håndbold have played the most matches played in the European competition – 13 – before they take the court for the last time this season.

“It's good that the long season is coming to an end and we are relieved that we finally made it to the EHF Finals Women. To be honest, I think we deserved our spot here. No matter the result, we still have to be proud of ourselves just for being here,” adds Rode.

In the first semi-final Thüringer faced the unbeaten Danish powerhouse of the second-tier competition and were unable to break their strong defence. The right back Rode plays both ways, taking on every chance, but against Ikast it was too hard.

“Ikast pulled their best defence and we couldn't play our offence like we wanted to. We made too many mistakes. We also played good defence but they scored easily from fast breaks. It was a really hard game and they deserved the win,” says Rode.