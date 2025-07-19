Rohr: “We're going to make this our game”

As Rohr highlights, this is the first final for this generation, and it comes after a successful run through their previous Younger Age Category competitions. At the first, the W17 EHF EURO 2023, Germany placed third. At the 2024 Youth World Championship, where their opponents in the final, Spain, took the title, Germany finished fifth. That makes the W19 EHF EURO 2025 the Germany 2006–07 generation’s second semi-final appearance.
Rohr says that feels “amazing. I'd say that we grew throughout the tournament, especially also together as a team. We were able to work on our skills, work together and grow together.
“We have great trainers that support us with everything, and we support each other, and I think that's the key for our team that is going to help us win.”
As an outsider looking in, it does seem clear that there is a great bond in this Germany team — that they are friends completing their job with focus and enjoying doing so together. Rohr feels that is definitely the case:
“We're a great team. Everyone's happy for one another, and that's something that’s very special. I think that that is something that’s always very important in a team — that we support one another and are happy for any success that anyone has in our team. And I think that that's something that really makes us who we are.”