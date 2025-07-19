Rohr: “We're going to make this our game”

Ending such a wait for a huge handball country like Germany is a significant milestone — and they did it in an emphatic and powerful way, overthrowing another traditional handball nation, Denmark.

Germany’s semi-final win against Denmark came with a result of 37:31. The final result does not quite reflect the effort required on Germany’s part, as Denmark were within two goals with just five minutes to go. The side had to deliver on their job perfectly, and the way they did it showed they are truly deserving of their place in the final.

“I think that, especially in the second half, we got to show our skills, especially in defence. We were very active and used the things that we have trained for the past few days,” says wing Chiara Rohr, who is Germany’s top scorer at the W19 EHF EURO 2025, with 47 goals.

“We were well prepared for Denmark's offence and that's why we got to steal some balls. That was the key in the second half that made us able to win so high.”