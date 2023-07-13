Romania, Portugal surprise with W19 EHF EURO semi-final berths

Big surprises and powerhouses confirming their status

A record streak, which was extended in Mioveni, helped Hungary remain the only unbeaten side at the W19 EHF EURO 2023. The 2019 and 2021 champions delivered a flawless 41:23 win over Denmark in a battle between two previously undefeated sides on the last day of the main round.

With all outfield players scoring at least one goal, Hungary looked like a true machine, boasting the best defence in the competition and the third-best attack, looking increasingly like the big favourites to retain their title.

Welcome to semi-finals, Romania 🇷🇴 How good is this generation? 😳#followthefuture pic.twitter.com/h0CI41YwZE — EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) July 12, 2023

The biggest surprises of the main round were Romania and Portugal, both sealing wins against Switzerland and Sweden to progress to the semi-finals. Boosted by a crowd of over 2,500 fans, Romania, which had started the main round on zero points, had meaningful contributions from backs Diana Lixăndroiu (38 goals in the tournament) and Alisia Boiciuc (36 goals) to progress.

Portugal are also a big dark horse, as this generation, led by right back Luciana Rebelo and centre backs Constanca Sequiera and Carmen Figueiredo, came of age and delivered a four-game winning streak to shock their opponents, with constantly excellent performances.

The competition runs through to Sunday 16 July and all matches are live streamed on EHFTV.

photos © Marius Ionescu, Mihai Nitoiu