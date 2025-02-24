Round 13 to bring intense battles as MOTW travels to Paris

The two sides of group A face off in the MOTW on Thursday, when Paris Saint-Germain Handball host One Veszprém HC. While the visitors have already booked their place in the quarter-finals, Paris can make a huge step towards this goal. Sporting CP and Füchse Berlin have quite easy home tasks, while Orlen Wisla Plock aim to extend their winning streak in Bucharest.
In group B, two teams can still hope for a quarter-final berth: HBC Nantes and Aalborg Håndbold. The French side will play at Industria Kielce, while the Danish club will face HC Zagreb at home. OTP Bank - PICK Szeged have already clinched a play-off spot and will encounter Barça, but SC Magdeburg will have to face Kolstad Håndbold on Thursday night to have a chance to book their play-off ticket.
GROUP A
Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) vs Orlen Wisla Plock (POL)
Wednesday 26 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- Orlen Wisla Plock are for sure the surprise pack of the previous two rounds, beating PSG in France (31:28) and Berlin on home ground (32:27) – the Czech international Tomas Piroch scored 10 goals in each of the two encounters
- with eight points on their account, Plock are currently ranked sixth, equal with Eurofarm Pelister and only two points below Dinamo
- the Bucharest side lost both Machineseeker EHF Champions League matches in 2025, against Veszprém and Eurofarm Pelister; a victory over Plock would grant them their ticket to the play-offs
- the 28:26 in the reverse fixture was Dinamo’s fifth win in seven matches, Plock’s only victory dates back to 2018
- both sides count on Spanish coaches – David Davis (Dinamo) and Xavi Sabate (Plock) – who previously coached Veszprém too
- the top scorers are Miha Zarabec (50 goals for Plock) and Haniel Langaro (42 goals for Dinamo)
- Plock remain on top of the Polish league after a 35:13 against Zaglebie Lubin, while Dinamo are also number one in Romania after the victory against Buzau (30:26)