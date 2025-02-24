Round 13 to bring intense battles as MOTW travels to Paris

The two sides of group A face off in the MOTW on Thursday, when Paris Saint-Germain Handball host One Veszprém HC. While the visitors have already booked their place in the quarter-finals, Paris can make a huge step towards this goal. Sporting CP and Füchse Berlin have quite easy home tasks, while Orlen Wisla Plock aim to extend their winning streak in Bucharest.

In group B, two teams can still hope for a quarter-final berth: HBC Nantes and Aalborg Håndbold. The French side will play at Industria Kielce, while the Danish club will face HC Zagreb at home. OTP Bank - PICK Szeged have already clinched a play-off spot and will encounter Barça, but SC Magdeburg will have to face Kolstad Håndbold on Thursday night to have a chance to book their play-off ticket.

GROUP A

Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) vs Orlen Wisla Plock (POL)

Wednesday 26 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV