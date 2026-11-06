Round 2 wraps up opening week of Men's EHF EURO 2028 Qualifiers

Round 2 wraps up opening week of Men's EHF EURO 2028 Qualifiers

EHF / Björn Pazen & Kevin Domas
06 November 2026, 13:00

Just days after the midweek round 1, all 32 teams in the Men's EHF EURO 2028 Qualifiers return to the courts for round 2 this weekend. Scheduled are three matches on Saturday and 13 on Sunday, as former EHF EURO champions Germany, France and Sweden will all be looking for a second straight win. Iceland, one of the most impressive teams in round 1, will try to make a similar impression when they travel to Estonia. The derby between North Macedonia and Greece will certainly be one to look out for. In Prešov, handball fans will enjoy a packed afternoon, as Slovakia host 2016 winners Germany after the game between Ukraine and Serbia.

Saturday 7 November

GROUP 1

Finland vs Croatia

Saturday 7 November, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

H2H: 0-0-6

Last match: Croatia vs Finland 16 April 2022 (36:22 (18:10))

  • thanks to 11 goals of Miska Henriksson, Finland were on an equal level with the Netherlands in their opener for 40 minutes, but finally lost 33:24

  • Croatia improved their goal record in EHF EURO Qualifiers by beating Lithuania 46:28 in round 1; team captain Ivan Martinović was top scorer with 10 goals

  • three-time EHF EURO silver medallists Croatia (2008, 2010, 2020) won all previous encounters against Finland, most recently in 2022

  • both coaches are EHF EURO champions: Ola Lindgren (Finland) as a player for Sweden, Dagur Sigurdsson (Croatia) as the coach of Germany

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20261106 EURO Finland Henriksson Quote
We need to put Thursday’s game behind us and focus on Saturday. Croatia will definitely come out strong, so we need to be ready. Our defence has to be better, and we need to be more physical than we were in the last game. It’s going to be a real battle, that’s for sure.
Miska Henriksson
Right back, Finland

GROUP 5

Slovenia vs Israel

Saturday 7 November, 17:30 CET, live on EHFTV

H2H: 6-0-0

Last match: Slovenia vs Israel 17 June 2009 (40:27 (19:15))

  • it is the second straight home match for Slovenia after their clear 38:28 round 1 victory against Bosnia and Herzegovina

  • after a great comeback, Israel were close to taking a point at their opener in Czechia, but failed in the last attack, losing 27:26

  • Yoav Lumbroso netted 10 times for Israel on Wednesday, while Aleks Vlah was Slovenia’s top scorer with six strikes

  • Slovenia have a clear advantage in their head-to-head record, but the last time the sides locked horns was 17 years ago

  • as Slovenia took part in 15 EHF EURO final tournaments, continuously since 2016, Israel wait for their second appearance since 2002

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GROUP 7

Belgium vs Italy

Saturday 7 November, 20:10 CET, live on EHFTV

H2H: 3-1-6

Last match: Italy vs Belgium 17 March 2024 (33:31 (16:16))

  • Belgium showed an impressive performance for more than 40 minutes in Germany, but ultimately lost their opener 42:32

  • Italy had a tough nut to crack with Slovakia, finally winning 34:32 after an equal match of round 1 to gain their first points

  • Leo Prantner was Italy’s top scorer with seven goals, while Sébastien Danesi netted 11 for Belgium

  • in their last duels, Italy beat Belgium twice in the first qualification stage for the 2025 IHF World Championship, where Italy returned to the international stage

  • Belgium have never qualified for a final tournament of the EHF EURO, while Italy had their comeback in 2026 after a 28-year-absence

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20261106 EURO Belgium Hamani Quote
Against Germany, it was encouraging, as there were quite a few good moments. We need to carry that momentum into Saturday evening. We need to be even more determined and disciplined if we are to beat Italy at home. That is the most important thing.
Cherif Hamani
Head coach, Belgium

Sunday 8 November

GROUP 1

Lithuania vs Netherlands

Sunday 8 November, 13:20 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 0-2-0
Last match: Netherlands vs Lithuania, 30 November 2008 (25:25 (15:12))

  • the Netherlands are currently co-leaders of group 1 with two points, while Lithuania have not taken a point yet

  • in round 1, the Netherlands took the points against Finland (33:24), with Rutger ten Velde scoring 10 goals

  • Lithuania could not take the points in their first game on Wednesday against Croatia (46:28), despite Arturas Budraitis scoring six

  • while the Netherlands played the last four editions of the EHF EURO, Lithuania have not played the final tournament since 2022

  • the two teams have not faced each other in official competitions since 2008 and the EHF EURO qualifiers, when both games ended in a draw

  • Lithuania are currently on a three games losing streak in official games, while the Netherlands have won their last three games

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20261106 EURO Netherlands Velde Quote
I'm looking forward to what they will throw at us. I believe it will be a packed house, so we have to prepare really well and also play a physical style of handball. But I'm really curious what kind of match we will get against Lithuania.
Rutger ten Velde
Left wing, the Netherlands

GROUP 2

Türkiye vs Norway

Sunday 8 November, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 1-1-9
0Last match: Türkiye vs Norway, 16 May 2026 (30:37 (9:18))

  • Norway are on top of group 2 after one round while Türkiye are third, waiting to take their first point

  • on Wednesday, Türkiye had to concede defeat against Austria (37:30)

  • Norway took their first points in the qualifiers against Georgia on Thursday (40:23), with Torbjørn Bergerud making 12 saves from 26 shots

  • Norway qualified for every EHF EURO edition since 2006, and played the final weekend twice, in 2020 and 2016

  • Türkiye have yet to play the final tournament of a major competition and beat Norway only once, back in 1998

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20261103 Türkiye Camino Quote
The Norway match is more difficult than the Austria match. We know Norway is one of the top five teams in the world. We played against them two good matches last season, we want to repeat our performance now.
Oliver Roy Camino
Head coach, Türkiye

Georgia vs Austria

Sunday 8 November, 15:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 1-0-5
Last match: Austria vs Georgia, 12 May 2024 ((37:31 (21:17))

  • Austria are co-leaders of group 2 after one round with two points, while Georgia are bottom of the table with no point

  • in round 1, Georgia suffered a 17-goal defeat in Norway (40:23), while Austria started with a victory over Türkiye (37:30), as Sebastian Frimmel scored 11 goals

  • thanks to this performance, Frimmel is currently among the best scorers of the qualifiers

  • Georgia only beat Austria once in history, back in the 2003 IHF World Championship qualification

  • while Georgia played the last two editions of the EHF EURO, the last time Austria did not qualify was in 2018

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20261106 EURO Georgia Garabaya Quote
Playing at home gives us an important advantage, as we will have the support of our fans behind us. We know Austria are a strong opponent, but we are determined to learn from our previous game, give our best, and fight for a positive result.
Rubén Garabaya
Head coach, Georgia
20261106 EURO Austria Romero Quote
This is going to be a really tough match. They’ve got a good team. Wednesday’s win against Türkiye was very important for us. It’s given us confidence. The players are fully focused and they want to take the next step.
Iker Romero
Head coach, Austria

Ukraine vs Serbia

Sunday 8 November, 15:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 1-0-0
Last match: Serbia vs Ukraine, 13 January 2022 (31:23 (17:11))

  • Ukraine are bottom of the group after one round with zero points while Serbia are second in the group with two points

  • Ukraine suffered their biggest defeat in EHF EURO events against Iceland on Wednesday (48:26), even though Dmytro Artemenko scored eight

  • Serbia opened their qualifiers campaign with a victory against Estonia (39:18), with Vukašin Vorkapić scoring seven

  • the two teams only played once against each other — at the EHF EURO, in 2022, when Serbia took a clear win (31:23)

  • while Ukraine last missed the EHF EURO final tournament in 2024, Serbia have played every event since 2010

  • this game will be played in the Tatran Handball Arena in Prešov in Slovakia

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20261106 EURO Ukraine Denysov Quote
We have a chance to battle for points. We must go out there and play tough in defence. The Serbian national team has highly skilled players; you can't say it will be much easier than against Iceland. All areas of the Serbian squad are very solid — from goalkeeping and defence right through to the attack. It is a very good team, at a very high level.
Zakhar Denysov
Left wing, Ukraine

Estonia vs Iceland

Sunday 8 November, 17:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 0-1-7
Last match: Estonia vs Iceland, 11 May 2024 (24:37 (13:18))

  • Iceland are the current leaders of the group with two points while Estonia are third, still looking for their first point

  • Iceland broke their record for most goals scored in their round 1 game against Ukraine (48:26), as every player but goalkeeper Viktor Gísli Hallgrímsson scored at least once

  • even though Dener Jaanimaa scored five, Estonia were defeated by Serbia (39:18) in their opening game on Wednesday

  • only once in eight matches, back in 2009, were Estonia able to grab a point against Iceland

  • Iceland are currently the best offence of the qualifiers with 48 goals, while Estonia are the least prolific one, with 18 goals scored

  • while Iceland played every final tournament since 2000, Estonia are looking for their first participation

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20261103 Estonia Kekki Quote
Iceland are a tough opponent, with a squad full of strong, high-quality players who are real fighters. We need to be much tougher in defence and significantly improve our shooting efficiency, which was just 36 per cent against Serbia. We must be brave and learn to compete with these top teams. Every time we put on the national team jersey, we have to give everything. Otherwise, it will be difficult to raise the standard of Estonian handball.
Kaj Kekki
Head coach, Estonia

GROUP 4

Kosovo vs Hungary

Sunday 8 November, 17:15 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 0-0-0
Last match: No previous encounters

  • while Hungary are top of the group with two points, Kosovo are third with zero points

  • on Thursday, Hungary won their first game under László Sótonyi’s guidance against Montenegro (32:21), with goalkeeper László Bartucz making 13 saves

  • Kosovo lost their opening game against the Faroe Islands, even though Bujar Ramosaj scored seven goals

  • the teams have not met before in an official match

  • Hungary have played every final tournament of the EHF EURO since 2004 while Kosovo are looking for their first qualification

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20261106 EURO Kosovo Östlund Quote
Hungary are one of the absolute best teams in Europe; every single player represents a top club and brings Champions League experience. It's a mountain to climb — but we are stepping onto the court to do everything in our power to shake them up at home.
Jesper Östlund
Head coach, Kosovo
20261106 EURO Hungary Sótonyi Quote
We don’t know Kosovo since we haven’t met with them yet. We already started to analyse their match against the Faroe Islands after we finished our game against Montenegro. Kosovo scored many goals on Wednesday and did not lose the second half. We try to prepare the best we can and, of course, our goal is to win this away match.
László Sótonyi
Head coach, Hungary

Highlight match: Montenegro vs Faroe Islands

Sunday 08 November, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 1-1-1
Last match: Montenegro vs Faroe Islands, 18 January 2026 (24:37 (12:19))

  • while Montenegro are bottom of the group after one round with no points, Faroe Islands are second with two points

  • in round 1, Montenegro were defeated by Hungary (32:21) for Zoran Roganovic’s first game back on the bench, even though Arsenije Dragašević scored eight

  • Faroe Islands defeated Kosovo (37:30) on Wednesday night, as Olí Mittún scored eight; 37 marked a new record for the Faroe Island for most goals scored in an EURO Qualifier

  • the last time the two teams played against each other was at EHF EURO 2026, when the Faroese team took a clear win in the preliminary round (37:24)

  • Montenegro have been present at all EHF EURO final tournaments since 2014, while the Faroese played the last two editions of the competition

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GROUP 5

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Czechia

Sunday 8 November, 17:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 2-0-5
Last match: Czechia vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, 15 January 2022 (27:19 (12:9))

  • Bosnia and Herzegovina are currently bottom of the group with no points while Czechia are second, with two points

  • in round 1, Bosnia and Herzegovina were defeated in Slovenia (38:28), even though Amer Sahinovic and Danijel Stijovic scored six each

  • Czechia won with the smallest of margins against Israel (27:26), with Tomáš Piroch scoring nine goals

  • only twice did Bosnia and Herzegovina beat Czechia in EHF EURO history: in 2019 and 1999

  • while Czechia have been present at the EHF EURO since 2018, Bosnia Herzegovina only managed to qualify for the last three editions

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BIH Quote
On Sunday, we face the Czech Republic, a very strong opponent with a particularly powerful backcourt. However, we have been working hard to prepare for this challenge. We used the time available to analyse our performance against Slovenia, identify the areas where we need to improve, and prepare ourselves for the upcoming match. I truly believe that on Sunday we will show a completely different side of our team compared to our opening game against Slovenia.
Damir Doborac
Head coach, Bosnia and Herzegovina

GROUP 6

Latvia vs France

Sunday 8 November, 14:10 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 1-0-3
Last match: Latvia vs France, 26 April 2023 (19:38 (9:20))

  • Latvia are bottom of group 1 with no points after round 1 while France are second with two points

  • Latvia were defeated by Poland on Wednesday night (33:24), despite Leonards Valkovskis and Janis Valkovskis both scoring seven

  • France started their qualifiers campaign with a clear win against Romania (34:27), with Dika Mem being the best scorer with seven goals

  • France have played every edition of the final tournament while Latvia only played it once, back in 2020

  • France won the EHF EURO four times and lost to Latvia just once, in 2009 in Riga

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Romania vs Poland

Sunday 8 November, 19:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 6-0-5
Last match: Poland vs Romania, 11 May 2025 (30:29 (15:14))

  • Poland are leaders of the group with two points while Romania are currently third, with no points

  • on Thursday night, Romania lost their first game of the qualifiers against France (34:27), even though Andrei Buzle scored 10

  • Poland opened their qualifying campaign with a clear win against Latvia (33:24), as Filip Michałowicz scored eight

  • the last three games the two teams played against each other ended in a one-goal difference, including the last one in 2025

  • Poland most recently finished 21st — their worst result at an EHF EURO; their best result was a fourth place in 2010

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20261106 EURO Poland Gebala Quote
On Sunday, we face a very tough and demanding opponent. When we played against Romania in the last qualifying campaign in Poland, we won by just one goal. Their players represent good clubs, including teams competing in the Champions League. Playing on their home court will make things even more difficult, so we are approaching this match with full commitment.
Maciej Gębala
Line player, Poland

GROUP 7

Slovakia vs Germany

Sunday 8 November, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 0-1-6
Last match: Slovakia vs Germany, 28 January 2026 (26:31 (15:18))

  • Germany are the current leaders of the group with two points while Slovakia are third, with zero points

  • Slovakia lost their first qualifiers game in Italia (34:32), even though Tomas Smetanka scored six goals

  • Germany came out of round 1 with a clear win against Belgium (42:32), with Marko Grgić being the best scorer with seven goals

  • the game will be played in Prešov, just a few hours after Ukraine and Serbia have played in the same arena

  • Germany have played every edition of the EHF EURO final tournament but one (in 2014); Slovakia have played it only once since 2012, when they co-hosted with Hungary in 2022

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GER Quote
We do not only want to win in Slovakia, but to show a really good match. It is the last chances for the players to show themselves before we nominate our squad for the World Championship on home ground, and as the competition in the team is big, I hope for strong performances. We have to give 100 per cent, and mainly in defence we have to be there right from the start.
Alfred Gislason
Head coach, Germany

GROUP 8

Luxembourg vs Sweden

Sunday 8 November, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 0-0-0
Last match: No previous encounters

  • Luxembourg are currently bottom of the standings in group 8, with no points, while Sweden are second with two points

  • in his first game on the bench for head coach Didier Dinart, Luxembourg were defeated by North Macedonia in round 1 (41:23)

  • with Albin Lagegren scoring seven goals, Sweden won their first game on Wednesday against Greece (33:24)

  • while Sweden only missed one final tournament in history (2006), Luxembourg have yet to qualify for the first time

  • Sweden are the record EHF EURO champions, with five trophies, the last one dating back to 2002

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20261106 EURO Sweden Apelgren Quote
As this is our last match before we announce our World Championship squad, we have decided to give eight new players the chance to gain experience in a competitive match, and it will be interesting to see them in action. We are fortunate to have so many talented players to choose from. We haven’t played Luxembourg before, and it’s always enjoyable to face new opponents."
Michael Apelgren
Head coach, Sweden

Greece vs North Macedonia

Sunday 8 November, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 2-0-6
Last match: North Macedonia vs Greece, 16 June 2019 (27:23 (13:11))

  • North Macedonia are the leaders of the group after one round with two points, while Greece are third with zero points

  • Greece were defeated by Sweden in round 1 (33:24), despite Theodoros Boskos scored eight goals

  • North Macedonia opened their qualifiers campaign with a clear win against Luxembourg (41:23), as Nikola Kosteski scored six

  • Greece only beat North Macedonia twice in EHF EURO history, in 2002 and 2018, while North Macedonia won the other six confrontations

  • Greece qualified for the first time for the final tournament in 2024, while North Macedonia played every final tournament since 2012

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20261106 EURO Greece Zaravinas Quote
We want to continue showing the strong performances we have delivered in our home matches. We are well aware of the quality of our opponents, who have been steadily improving in recent years and have developed into a very competitive team. This is a key match in the group in terms of qualification, and I am confident that we will perform better than we did against Sweden.
Giorgos Zaravinas
Head coach, Greece
20261106 EURO Macedonia Lazarov Quote
We expect a tough match against a strong opponent. We have great respect for the Greek national team and the progress they have made as a team in recent times. Our goal is to execute our game plan as effectively as possible and deliver a high-quality performance. We expect a closely contested match, and may the better team win.
Kiril Lazarov
Head coach, North Macedonia

photos © Diener / Eva Manhart (main)

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