Just days after the midweek round 1, all 32 teams in the Men's EHF EURO 2028 Qualifiers return to the courts for round 2 this weekend. Scheduled are three matches on Saturday and 13 on Sunday, as former EHF EURO champions Germany, France and Sweden will all be looking for a second straight win. Iceland, one of the most impressive teams in round 1, will try to make a similar impression when they travel to Estonia. The derby between North Macedonia and Greece will certainly be one to look out for. In Prešov, handball fans will enjoy a packed afternoon, as Slovakia host 2016 winners Germany after the game between Ukraine and Serbia.