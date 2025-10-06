Round 2 of the EHF European Cup Women 2025/26 came to an exciting end last weekend, with a bumper schedule of 31 matches that completed the line-up of the teams still in the fight for the title.

25 clubs sealed their next phase tickets after incredible duels in the opening round, while seven teams were directly qualified for round 3: CB Atlético Guardés (ESP), MSK IUVENTA Michalovce (SVK), Bursa Büyüksehir BSK (TUR), Madeira Andebol SAD (POR), Haukar (ISL), Hazena Kynzvart (CZE) and HC Gjorche Petrov-WHC AD Skopje (MKD).

The 32 participants have been seeded in two pots of 16 clubs each:

Pot 1

ŽRK Split 2010 (CRO)

Hazena Kynzvart (CZE)

Club Balonmán Atlético Guardes (ESP)

Replasa Beti-Onak (ESP)

A.C. PAOK (GRE)

Haukar (ISL)

Handball Erice SSD ARL (ITA)

Jomi Salerno (ITA)

HC Gjorche Petrov-WHC AD Skopje (MKD)

Cabooter Fortes Venlo (NED)

Westfriesland SEW (NED)

KPR Gminy Kobierzyce (POL)

Madeira Andebol SAD (POR)

ZORK Bor (SRB)

MSK IUVENTA Michalovce (SVK)

Bursa Büyüksehir BSK (TUR)

Pot 2

MADx WAT Atzgersdorf (AUT)

Union Korneuburg Damen (AUT)

HC Byala (BUL)

ATTICGO Bm Elche (ESP)

Costa del Sol Malaga (ESP)

AEK Athens HC (GRE)

KHF Istogu (KOS)

CASCADA - HC Garliava SC (LTU)

Handball Kaerjeng (LUX)

WHC Metalurg Avtokomanda (MKD)

H.V. Quintus (NED)

Energa Start Elblag (POL)

ADAA São Pedro do Sul (POR)

ZRK Mlinotest Ajdovscina (SLO)

Yellow Winterthur (SUI)

HK Slovan Duslo Sala (SVK)

Each team from pot 1 will be drawn against an opponent from pot 2. No country protection rule applies for the draw, the only limitation in place is that the Serbian team in pot 1, ZORK Bor, cannot play against the team in pot 2 from Kosovo, KHF Istogu.

The first leg of round 3 is scheduled for 8/9 November, while the return legs are set to take place in the following weekend on 15/16 November. The winners of the ties will advance to the Last 16, which will be played at the beginning of 2026.

The draw on Tuesday 7 October will start at 11:00 CEST and will be streamed live on the Home of Handball YouTube channel.