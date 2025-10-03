Round 3 tickets await in deciding EHF European Cup Women clashes

MAL7445 V
EHF / Björn Pazen
03 October 2025, 12:00

Four teams have already proceeded to round 3 of the EHF European Cup Women 2025/26, and 21 more will follow over the weekend. A total of 10 double-headers will be played all over Europe, as the other 11 round 3 tickets will be sealed after the deciding return legs.

  • 2020/21 champions Costa del Sol Malaga start their mission with a double-header at home against HB Dudelange from Luxembourg; the Spanish side were also finalists of the 2021/22 and were among the Last 16 in the previous campaign, while Dudelange have their fifth straight EHF European Cup season ahead
  • Üsküdar B.S.K. from Türkiye took the closest of all away wins in the first leg, winning 32:31 at KPR Gminy Kobierzyce in Poland, backed by 10 goals from Yagmur Özler and eight strikes by Fanta Diagouraga – on home ground, Üsküdar have the chance to proceed for the second consecutive time to round 3
  • one goal is also the gap after the first leg in the two other duels, namely between ZRD Litija and HC Byala (28:27), and Replasa Beti-Onak against HC Galychanka Lviv (26:25); the rematch of the latter pairing will be played in the Polish city Bilgoraj
  • after Valur won the competition last season, the only Icelandic team in round 2 is on the brink of elimination after the opening match; Selfoss lost their first leg clash 32:26 against AEK Athens, as Brazilian centre back Andrezza Pazinho netted six times for the Greek side – and Selfoss will need a miracle on home court to proceed
  • four teams each from Greece and Kosovo are part of the competition – and at least two will make it to round 3, as Greek side A.C. PAOK and KHF Samadrexha from Kosovo face in a double-header in Veria, while AEP Panorama and KHF Istogu will also meet twice over the weekend on Istogu’s home court in Kosovo

Beti Onak Vs Galychanka 6

Three debutants eye EHF European Cup Women round 3

Three of the 50 teams that take part in round 2 are debutants in European club competitions – and all three of them have already had their first international experience in the first leg. ZRK Split from Croatia took a clear 37:29 win at home against visitors OZRK Krajina Cazin from Bosnia and Herzegovina. Spanish side Replasa Beti-Onak also started their first international campaign successfully by winning 26:25 against HC Galychanka Lviv, with a wonderful performance by centre back Nerea Canas Cadenas with nine goals. Despite a close 28:26 defeat, ABC Braga still have chances to proceed to the next round, as they prepare to welcome Westfriesland SEW in Portugal.

Photos © Evaldas Semiotas (main), Daniel Asiain (in-text)

