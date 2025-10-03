Three debutants eye EHF European Cup Women round 3

Three of the 50 teams that take part in round 2 are debutants in European club competitions – and all three of them have already had their first international experience in the first leg. ZRK Split from Croatia took a clear 37:29 win at home against visitors OZRK Krajina Cazin from Bosnia and Herzegovina. Spanish side Replasa Beti-Onak also started their first international campaign successfully by winning 26:25 against HC Galychanka Lviv, with a wonderful performance by centre back Nerea Canas Cadenas with nine goals. Despite a close 28:26 defeat, ABC Braga still have chances to proceed to the next round, as they prepare to welcome Westfriesland SEW in Portugal.

Photos © Evaldas Semiotas (main), Daniel Asiain (in-text)