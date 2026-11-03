eurohandball.com: With back-to-back EHF EURO appearances for Georgia, how important is it for the development of the national team to continue the trend of playing at EHF EURO final tournaments?

Garabaya: Reaching the EHF EURO previously was a massive achievement for Georgia, and repeating it is not easy. We have a great generation of players and we are going to fight for it.

Unfortunately, since I took over the national team, we have had very few opportunities to consolidate the style of play I want to implement. Everything comes down to this week in November. It is still a bit early to apply everything I want into the tactical system, but we will fight with everything we have regardless.

eurohandball.com: Georgia boast a relatively young squad with not many players over the age of 30. Is that an advantage or disadvantage for you?

Garabaya: Players with experience have the advantage of knowing how to compete in complicated situations. On the other hand, younger players may be physically superior, though that is never guaranteed. Generally, younger players have a greater capacity to assimilate new concepts quickly. The most important thing is that they are quality players regardless of their age, and I believe we have a very balanced squad in that regard.