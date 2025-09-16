RYT ambassadors Gros and Althaus host next online session

16 September 2025, 11:00

The series of online sessions with the ambassadors of EHF's Respect Your Talent programme continues Wednesday (17 September) at 20:30 CEST. This session is hosted by Ana Gros and Anja Althaus, who address two key tops: shining in interviews, and dealing with social media.

Still an active star player in the EHF Champions League Women, Ana Gros has returned to Brest Bretagne Handball this summer. She was the top-flight top scorer with 135 goals when she last played for the French side in 2020/21, and she passed the 100-goal mark again for Györi Audo ETO KC two years later, netting 102 times. Gros retired from the Slovenia national team after the Paris 2024 Olympic Games as the country's all-time top scorer, with 767 goals.

Three-time EHF Champions League winner Anja Althaus has been closely involved and become one of the leading faces in promoting the top-flight competition since the German standout retired — after winning the trophy with Györ in 2017/18, following her earlier triumphs with Viborg HK in 2009 and 2010, respectively.

With the tons of experience they are bringing in, Gros and Althaus are the perfect fit for the next generation of stars who want to learn the ins and outs from the very best of the game when it comes to 'Shine in interview, deal with social media'.

During the online session on Wednesday, Gros and Althaus will share their personal insights drawn from their own careers and answer questions directly from participants.

The ambassador sessions are free to attend, requiring only the use of in-app tokens earned through activities to register via the RYT app. The content of the sessions is targeted for young players aiming to develop either towards or further into a professional career.

The ambassador sessions are held regularly and address diverse topics ranging from mental health, nutrition and sports law to media and anti-doping. They are just one part of the RYT offering, which also includes the app, regular camps and activities during Younger Age Category events. While the camps and on-site activities are by invitation, anyone can make use of the range of useful information available through the app as well as join the ambassador sessions.

The session 'Shine in interview, deal with social media' on Wednesday (17 September) starts at 20:30 CEST. To register, download the RYT app here.

 

photos © kolektiff

