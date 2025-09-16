RYT ambassadors Gros and Althaus host next online session

During the online session on Wednesday, Gros and Althaus will share their personal insights drawn from their own careers and answer questions directly from participants.
The ambassador sessions are free to attend, requiring only the use of in-app tokens earned through activities to register via the RYT app. The content of the sessions is targeted for young players aiming to develop either towards or further into a professional career.
The ambassador sessions are held regularly and address diverse topics ranging from mental health, nutrition and sports law to media and anti-doping. They are just one part of the RYT offering, which also includes the app, regular camps and activities during Younger Age Category events. While the camps and on-site activities are by invitation, anyone can make use of the range of useful information available through the app as well as join the ambassador sessions.
The session 'Shine in interview, deal with social media' on Wednesday (17 September) starts at 20:30 CEST. To register, download the RYT app here.
photos © kolektiff