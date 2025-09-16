RYT ambassadors Gros and Althaus host next online session

Still an active star player in the EHF Champions League Women, Ana Gros has returned to Brest Bretagne Handball this summer. She was the top-flight top scorer with 135 goals when she last played for the French side in 2020/21, and she passed the 100-goal mark again for Györi Audo ETO KC two years later, netting 102 times. Gros retired from the Slovenia national team after the Paris 2024 Olympic Games as the country's all-time top scorer, with 767 goals.

Three-time EHF Champions League winner Anja Althaus has been closely involved and become one of the leading faces in promoting the top-flight competition since the German standout retired — after winning the trophy with Györ in 2017/18, following her earlier triumphs with Viborg HK in 2009 and 2010, respectively.

With the tons of experience they are bringing in, Gros and Althaus are the perfect fit for the next generation of stars who want to learn the ins and outs from the very best of the game when it comes to 'Shine in interview, deal with social media'.