The app features a broad collection of 38 short training sessions made with the help and expertise of some of the world’s best handball players and leading field experts. Covering essential topics such as dealing with media, self-managing a dual career, taking active care of one’s mental state, gaining fundamental knowledge in anti-doping and sports law and optimising nutrition — as well as the newly introduced training area on injury management — the activities encourage a holistic approach to career development, adding systematic off-court support to the players’ on-court training.

Completing training sessions in the app helps collect tokens, which give access to exclusive Ambassador Sessions — live online meetings with some of the best players in the world, encouraging open discussions on key topics, during which the participants can address questions to their idols and learn from their knowledge.

The RYT app resources are not limited to members of the RYT programme, with anyone able to access the app and register for online sessions. Download it free of charge on the Google Play and iOS App Store.