RYT summer events to drive young athletes’ growth across Europe
Each summer, the rising talents of the sport take to the handball courts across Europe to compete in Younger Age Category (YAC) events and gain valuable international experience.
Six tournaments in the M18 and M20 categories are set to steal the spotlight in the summer of 2026, which will also support the players’ development off the court with the traditional ‘Player of the Match’ (POTM) events, held by world-renowned ambassadors — as part of the EHF’s ‘Respect Your Talent’ (RYT) programme.