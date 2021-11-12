Ryu: “When I saw the Györ fans, I felt we are connected”

eurohandball.com: How did you get to start playing handball as a child?

Ryu Eun-hee: I have always loved to play something with a ball, and back then I wanted to become a football player. However, my mother did not want me to do that. She recommended that I should try handball because my elementary school had a squad in that sport. So, I joined the team and I instantly began to like playing handball. It was love at first sight.

eurohandball.com: Who had the biggest impact on the beginning of your career?

Ryu Eun-hee: My parents, they mean everything to me. They are always very helpful and support me. Without them I could not fulfil my dreams.

eurohandball.com: When did you realise that you could become a professional player?

Ryu Eun-hee: Well, as soon as I entered high school, many professional clubs contacted me to sign. That was the point when I truly understood that I could reach the next level.

eurohandball.com: You are back in Europe for a second time. What are the main differences with the Korean league?

Ryu Eun-hee: Here are more tournaments, which means much more games as well as opponents. In Korea, only eight different teams play in the domestic national league and the season is done in only three months – not to mention the size and speed of the players. Only the best athletes can play in Europe, therefore the players are stronger and faster in general.