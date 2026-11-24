In group G, a 34:27 win for HC Eurofarm Pelister against table leaders PGE Wybrzeze Gdansk opened up the race, leaving all decisions in this group to round 6. Groups A and B are also still open with two play-off places up for grabs, thanks to victories for Elverum Håndball and IRUDEK Bidasoa Irun.

SG Flensburg-Handewitt and RD LL Grosist Slovan, who clinched their play-off berths in round 4, extended their perfect runs through the competition in round 5 and remain on the maximum points at the top of their groups. Kadetten Schaffhausen and Bathco Bm. Torrelavega, also qualified for the next phase, dropped their first points of the season.

Picks of the week

GROUP D

Top scorers: Jasper Røisland 8/8 (IK Sävehof); Lukas Becher 7/7 (Bergischer HC)

While the reverse match saw international debutants Bergischer HC take a four-goal win after leading Sävehof the whole way, the round 5 match played out differently — the first half all for Sävehof; the second with the Swedish team fighting off a comeback and ultimately securing a big victory. 13 minutes into the match, when Bergischer HC called the first timeout, Sävehof had created an 8:3 lead. Their defence was the driving force, supported by a big outing from goalkeeper Peter Johannesson, who saved at almost 60 per cent at that point. Bergischer HC took their second timeout seven minutes before half-time, 13:7, as the home side were propelled by more effectivity in attack.

After the break, some defensive success allowed the visitors to briefly turn the momentum. Six minutes played, they had reduced the gap to two, 18:16. But they would not come closer. Sävehof soon reopened the distance and the two points that would see them to the play-offs were secured at the latest 28:21 with five minutes to go.