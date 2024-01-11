Sagosen & Co. stroll past Poland to grab their first points

Norway's iron mentality and Bergerud's first-half performance crush Poland

Poland started the match in excellent fashion by taking an early three-goal lead (3:0) and leaving Norway goalless in the opening five minutes.

While the fifth-ranked team from the Men's EHF EURO 2022 might have started the match slow, but once they got their engines revving, they never looked back. The brilliant Torbjørn Bergerud displayed an excellent performance between the sticks and was instrumental in Norway's comeback with 6 saves and a 40 per cent of save efficiency in the opening 30 minutes, which left the Polish players struggling to score.

Photos © Axel Heimken & Uros Hocevar / kolektiff