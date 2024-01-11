Sagosen & Co. stroll past Poland to grab their first points
Talk about early nerves as the star-studded Norway needed to recover from an early and unexpected setback against Poland at the start of their Men's EHF EURO 2024 journey to secure their first win in group D at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin. Additionally, Norway equalled their record for their biggest-ever win at the Men's EHF EURO which was first set in 2008.
It's a really good start, we were hoping for a start like this - maybe not the first three or four minutes when Poland got in front with three goals, but from there we showed how good we are. Our defence was really amazing for actually the whole match and then it's a bit easier to stand in the goal and save some of the shots.