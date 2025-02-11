Sako’s game: “I need the connection with the fans to feel alive”

Thierry Weizman, Metz Handball’s president, once said of Hatadou Sako, the former goalkeeper of his club, that she could play in a one-woman show. Well, there is definitely a sense to that seeing the Györ player on the court, exulting after a save. “I feel like us, players, put on some kind of show. They are not going to the theatre but still, people spend money to see us play and have fun on the court,” says Sako, who joined Györ in the summer of 2024.
When you ask her about the screaming antics and behaviour between the posts, Hatadou Sako is adamant: no, she is not overplaying things, she is just behaving normally. “I am 100 per cent natural. Of course, we are playing a game, so I exchange looks with my opponents, sometimes words. But I don’t scream just for the sake of screaming,” she says. “I think it’s clear for everyone in the room when I am not in a good day. People can feel it, I am not as exuberant as usual.”