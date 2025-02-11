Sako’s game: “I need the connection with the fans to feel alive”

As a goalkeeper, Hatadou Sako also relies a lot on communication with her defence. The 29-year-old is pretty outgoing, but she faced a new challenge when she arrived in Györ, having played all of her career in France. “That was one of the most frustrating things when arriving here: I had to speak English with my defence, while it comes naturally in French, obviously. I was always using a split second to know what word to use, and that was really, really tough for me. It is better now, and the girls told to shout something in French anyway, and that they would work out what it meant.”

No wonder the French national team goalkeeper definitely is on the rise with Györ, as well as with the France national team. The more she can express herself, the more she can be herself on the court and the more she can deliver. “I have a lot of fun on the court, and I love the interaction with the fans and my teammates. That’s just who I am,” she says. I arrived in Metz in 2020, in the middle of the Covid-19 period. We were playing in empty arenas and I had no one to celebrate with. I was making saves, turning to the stands and all I could see were empty seats. Then the fans came back and, in a way, brought me back to life. I need the connection with the fans to feel alive.”