Sagosen: “Proof of how tight and how difficult it is to win in Cologne”
“The fun part of the season,” is how Aalborg Håndbold back Sander Sagosen described the current period, in which the Danish club have fought for and won the Danish league title as they simultaneously looked ahead to the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026 on 13 and 14 June. Aalborg will meet Barça in the semi-final stage on the Saturday, in a game that signifies a rematch of both Aalborg’s previous EHF Champions League finals.
For me coming here, I was 18 years old. Quite young. An inexperienced player. They took really good care of me. It was like coming to a family, with the club, with the team, with the players, and also the fans — everything, the whole thing around this club is so special for me.
I have been there three years, and every year is quite special to come down there. It’s what you work for the whole season. It’s what you work for the whole year. It's the biggest dream of the club and so it's a lot of pressure.
For us in Aalborg at least, we will just go down there and we will enjoy it. We have nothing to lose. We can win everything there.