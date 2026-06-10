Making it to Cologne means achieving one of the main goals of the season. The next is to go all the way and raise the trophy.

For Sagosen, taking the biggest club title with Aalborg would be extremely special. The back was 18 when he first left his native Norway to join Aalborg, and it was during those years with the Danish side that Sagosen rose to prominence. The club itself was also rising to new and more consistent heights at that time, and has now cemented itself as a powerhouse in Danish and international handball.

Sagosen returned to Aalborg early in 2025 with the ambition to help the club claim the elusive top-tier trophy for the first time.

“I'm extremely proud to be a part of this club. My journey somehow started here, coming out here as an 18-year-old and growing into a player, and then to be able to come back here now and put one goal: To win the Champions League with Aalborg. So, of course it's special. Of course, I’m looking forward to it. So, I just really, really hope that we can go there and have a great weekend,” he says.