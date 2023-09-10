Sandra Toft saves Györ's day against Brest Bretagne

GROUP A

WHC Buducnost BEMAX (MNE) vs SG BBM Bietigheim (GER) 22:27 (10:11)

The German side made a comeback in the first half and made a run for their second-ever win against the Montenegrin side. Goalkeeper Gabriela Goncalves had an essential role in widening the gap between the sides, closing the day with 11 saves. With a strong defensive display and a well-balanced attack, Bietigheim did not allow Buducnost to level as Bojana Popovic's team did not make the most out of Armelle Attingré's 14 saves, failing to score easy goals. When your best player has five goals out of 14 attempts, you know it was not your day.