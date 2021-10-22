Sarah Bouktit: The fans, the noise...We cannot wait to play in our arena again

Rewind to last January and few would have thought Sarah Bouktit would be playing at this level this DELO EHF Champions League season.

In 2020/21, Metz — the club for which she had always played — loaned the 19-year-old line player to fellow French club Fleury les Aubrais. “The goal was for me to play more and to develop as a player,” explains Bouktit.

And develop she did, as playing alongside experienced teammates like Alexandra Lacrabere helped her raise her level. “The time I spent in Fleury gave me some more confidence. I played a lot and, for a young player like me, there is nothing more important than playing. It was a very positive experience.”

Back in Metz this summer, with her first professional contract in her pocket, Bouktit’s short-term destiny was to be the number three line player behind Astride N’Gouan and Olga Perederiy. But after her Ukrainian teammate Perederiy was forced to retire due to a knee injury, Bouktit had a pleasant surprise.

“The coach and the president decided I could actually be number two and that they would not sign any other line player,” says 19-year-old Bouktit. “It’s a big opportunity for me and a huge mark of trust coming from the club. Now, it’s my turn not to disappoint them.”