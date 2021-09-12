20210912 IK Savehof Krim WCL Jamina Roberts
EHF Champions League

Sävehof back with one-goal victory

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev12 September 2021, 16:20

After a one-year absence from the DELO EHF Champions League, IK Sävehof opened their 2021/22 campaign with a narrow home win against Krim Mercator Ljubljana.

The Swedish side fought back after a poor start, and Nina Koppang's goal 20 seconds from the buzzer earned them a 29:28 victory.

GROUP B
IK Sävehof (SWE) vs Krim Mercator Ljubljana (SLO) 29:28 (11:13)

  • Krim led 4:0 when right back Nina Koppang scored Sävehof's first goal almost 11 minutes into the match
  • led by Koppang and left back Jamina Roberts, the Swedish team drew level many times, but only took their first lead in the 38th minute, 17:16
  • Roberts scored 10 goals for the hosts, while her team mate Sofie Börjesson recorded 12 saves
  • Tjaša Stanko, who returned to Krim from Metz in summer, stood out in the Slovenian side with seven goals
  • Sävehof will travel to Norway to face Vipers Kristiansand next week, while Krim will host Györi Audi ETO KC

 

New-look Krim need time

The two-time DELO EHF Champions League winners declared returning to the top of the European handball as their goal for the next few seasons. For this objective, Krim have signed a number of experienced players such as Andrea Lekic, Dragana Cvijic, Allison Pineau and Katarina Krpez-Slezák.

However, this new version of Krim probably need more time. In Sweden, they looked more like a bunch of individuals than a united team, which resulted in their defeat.

20210912 Savehof Krim Gallery WCL3
20210912 IK Savehof Krim WCL Jamina Roberts
20210912 Savehof Krim Gallery WCL1
20210912 Savehof Krim Gallery WCL2
20210911 Gyor Vipers 1
