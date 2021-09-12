Sävehof back with one-goal victory

After a one-year absence from the DELO EHF Champions League, IK Sävehof opened their 2021/22 campaign with a narrow home win against Krim Mercator Ljubljana.

The Swedish side fought back after a poor start, and Nina Koppang's goal 20 seconds from the buzzer earned them a 29:28 victory.

GROUP B

IK Sävehof (SWE) vs Krim Mercator Ljubljana (SLO) 29:28 (11:13)

Krim led 4:0 when right back Nina Koppang scored Sävehof's first goal almost 11 minutes into the match

led by Koppang and left back Jamina Roberts, the Swedish team drew level many times, but only took their first lead in the 38th minute, 17:16

Roberts scored 10 goals for the hosts, while her team mate Sofie Börjesson recorded 12 saves

Tjaša Stanko, who returned to Krim from Metz in summer, stood out in the Slovenian side with seven goals

Sävehof will travel to Norway to face Vipers Kristiansand next week, while Krim will host Györi Audi ETO KC

New-look Krim need time

The two-time DELO EHF Champions League winners declared returning to the top of the European handball as their goal for the next few seasons. For this objective, Krim have signed a number of experienced players such as Andrea Lekic, Dragana Cvijic, Allison Pineau and Katarina Krpez-Slezák.

However, this new version of Krim probably need more time. In Sweden, they looked more like a bunch of individuals than a united team, which resulted in their defeat.