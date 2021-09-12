Sävehof back with one-goal victory
After a one-year absence from the DELO EHF Champions League, IK Sävehof opened their 2021/22 campaign with a narrow home win against Krim Mercator Ljubljana.
The Swedish side fought back after a poor start, and Nina Koppang's goal 20 seconds from the buzzer earned them a 29:28 victory.
GROUP B
IK Sävehof (SWE) vs Krim Mercator Ljubljana (SLO) 29:28 (11:13)
- Krim led 4:0 when right back Nina Koppang scored Sävehof's first goal almost 11 minutes into the match
- led by Koppang and left back Jamina Roberts, the Swedish team drew level many times, but only took their first lead in the 38th minute, 17:16
- Roberts scored 10 goals for the hosts, while her team mate Sofie Börjesson recorded 12 saves
- Tjaša Stanko, who returned to Krim from Metz in summer, stood out in the Slovenian side with seven goals
- Sävehof will travel to Norway to face Vipers Kristiansand next week, while Krim will host Györi Audi ETO KC
New-look Krim need time
The two-time DELO EHF Champions League winners declared returning to the top of the European handball as their goal for the next few seasons. For this objective, Krim have signed a number of experienced players such as Andrea Lekic, Dragana Cvijic, Allison Pineau and Katarina Krpez-Slezák.
However, this new version of Krim probably need more time. In Sweden, they looked more like a bunch of individuals than a united team, which resulted in their defeat.