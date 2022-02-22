Sävehof beat Nexe for second spot

GROUP C

IK Sävehof (SWE) - RK Nexe (CRO) 33:23 (16:12)

after an early lead by Sävehof (7:4), Nexe managed to reduce the deficit to 7:8

home team switched to 5-1 defence, punished Nexe’s mistakes and ran to a five-goal lead

Nexe couldn’t find solution for their opponents’ fast play and had too many solo actions in attack

four consecutive Swedish goals and Nexe’s eight empty minutes during the second half were decisive for the final result

Bertram Obling was once again man of the match, ending the night with a 41 per cent save efficiency, 16 saves out of 39 attempts

The goalkeeper

If you want to win, you need to have good defence. That’s the saying and Sävehof proved that tonight. Their aggressive defence helped Bertram Obling, who was once again man of the match. He was nightmare for Nexe from the start, having an over 50 per cent save efficiency in one moment. Backed with his saves and fast play in attack, it seemed like goals were flowing easily.