Sävehof beat Nexe for second spot
After losing 39:31 in the first match, Sävehof wanted their revenge against Nexe in a duel for the second spot in the group. It’s fair to say that home team was in control throughout the match, snatching a two-digit lead in the 45th minute of the match. Nexe couldn’t find a solution for a very good Bertram Obling and were making too many mistakes.
GROUP C
IK Sävehof (SWE) - RK Nexe (CRO) 33:23 (16:12)
- after an early lead by Sävehof (7:4), Nexe managed to reduce the deficit to 7:8
- home team switched to 5-1 defence, punished Nexe’s mistakes and ran to a five-goal lead
- Nexe couldn’t find solution for their opponents’ fast play and had too many solo actions in attack
- four consecutive Swedish goals and Nexe’s eight empty minutes during the second half were decisive for the final result
- Bertram Obling was once again man of the match, ending the night with a 41 per cent save efficiency, 16 saves out of 39 attempts
The goalkeeper
If you want to win, you need to have good defence. That’s the saying and Sävehof proved that tonight. Their aggressive defence helped Bertram Obling, who was once again man of the match. He was nightmare for Nexe from the start, having an over 50 per cent save efficiency in one moment. Backed with his saves and fast play in attack, it seemed like goals were flowing easily.
Today we had a really good match, and things were opposite to how they were when we met in Croatia last time. We thought that if things started well and if we defended hard, then we could get the advantage, and that is what I’m proud of regarding our performance today. Everything went smoothly for us.
We’ve had a tough week and we would have wished to play better, but obviously, it didn’t work this time and the home team was better.