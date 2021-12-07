GROUP C

RK Gorenje Velenje (SLO) vs IK Sävehof (SWE) 31:35 (15:16)



• the match was level for the first 15 minutes, but in the 22nd minutes Sävehof built on Alexander Westby’s performance to help build a four-goal lead

• the home team stepped up at the end of the first half thanks to stronger defence, and Kenan Pajt and Jernej Drobez taking the score to 15:16

• Bertram Obling in the Sävehof goal helped keep Velenje at bay

• Kenan Pajt combined well with Aleks Kavcic was on fire tonight, but they were outshone by the visitor’s trio of Sebastian Karlsson, Alexander Westby and Elias Ellefsen a Skipagotu

• this was Velenje’s last European match, while Sävehof still have to play their postponed match against Magdeburg on 14 December



Sävehof wings take flight



It was a night for wingers in Velenje as three wing players scored total of 25 goals. Sävehof‘s Sebastian Karlsson and Alexander Westby were in strong form, with the 26-year old right wing scoring nine times tonight out of nine attempts.



Westby on the other side of the team did his best to match his teammate and added another seven goals from the left wing.



Kenan Pajt made sure Velenje had a wing to shout about with nine goals.