Sävehof end five-match losing run

Hakan Günal, Kastamonu coach: “Today we didn’t win but we tried our best and fought hard. With this match we mathematically lost the chance to go to the play-offs, so from now on it is about prestige and showing that we fight on the court. We fought until the end but made many basic mistakes in the second half, which was one of the reasons why we lost today.”



Majda Mehmedovic, Kastamonu left wing: “Sävehof played really well and in the end they were much better than us. Handball is about fighting and I'm really happy that we showed fighting spirit today and I’m proud of my girls that we never gave up. Kastamonu is playing in the Champions League for the first time and it’s really hard because other teams and players have much more experience than us, so we need to build step-by-step and nothing will happen overnight.”

Rasmus Overby, Sävehof coach: “I’m very satisfied with our win today. We managed to step up in defence, especially in the second half where we ran a lot and got some easy goals. These two points are very important for us if we are going to advance to the play-offs.”



Thea Blomst, Sävehof line player: ”It was a good and tough match with a lot of energy. We improved our defence in the second half and helped each other out, which made it easier for us.”