Sävehof in full control against PAUC

The Swedish team had a dream start in Aix and left PAUC Handball without a win after three rounds of the competition. Bertam Obling ’s saves inspired Sävehof to a ten-goal lead, deciding the match long before the end.

Group C

PAUC Handball (FRA) vs IK Sävehof (SWE) 25:30 (10:16)

Sävehof had an almost-perfect start of the game, leading by eight goals followed by ten saves from Bertam Obling

French side lacked efficiency in attack but started to wake up late in the first half

Sävehof’s advantage hit ten goals in the 45th minute of the match

only Baptiste Barthelemy from PAUC had a perfect shot rate with 4/4

Beside Obling, Rune Schrøder and Elias Ellefsen a Skipagotu were the best on Sävehof’s team



Obling’s wall

Sävehof attack was at 64 per cent efficiency and it seemed like goals were flowing easily. And it all started with the stronghold of the defence. Bertram Obling had a fantastic night between the posts. The 26-year old Danish goalkeeper saw right through the PAUC players no matter the position. His 15 saves, for an amazing 40 per cent efficiency, was certainly the key to the match.