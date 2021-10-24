Sävehof produce amazing comeback to beat Kastamonu

After the first half, it looked like Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK would celebrate their maiden win in the DELO EHF Champions League.

However, IK Sävehof pulled off an impressive comeback in the second half to claim a 28:26 victory in their group B encounter.

GROUP B

IK Sävehof (SWE) vs Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK (TUR) 28:26 (11:17)

Merve Durdu's eight saves and Sara Kovarova's five goals powered Kastamonu to a six-goal lead at half-time

Sävehof opened the second half with a 6:3 run and continued to put a pressure on their rivals afterwards

following a long chase, the home team drew level at 25:25 and went on to score three unanswered goals before Kastamonu's Nina Zulic confirmed the final score

Sävehof's Trine Mortensen became the top scorer of the game with six goals. Her teammate Sofie Börjesson, who replaced Wilma Kroon Andersson after the break, stood out with a 52 per cent save efficiency

the Swedish side ended their three-match losing run and climbed to sixth position in group B with four points

Kastamonu left frustrated

In the first half, the Turkish team enjoyed a big advantage and deservedly led. But after the break, the visitors ran out of energy and started to make a lot of mistakes, which their Swedish rivals capitalised on.

The anticipation of the long-awaited success quickly turned into a big frustration, and now Kastamonu, who have already suffered five straight defeats, will need some more time to earn their maiden points at this level.