Sävehof produce amazing comeback to beat Kastamonu
After the first half, it looked like Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK would celebrate their maiden win in the DELO EHF Champions League.
However, IK Sävehof pulled off an impressive comeback in the second half to claim a 28:26 victory in their group B encounter.
GROUP B
IK Sävehof (SWE) vs Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK (TUR) 28:26 (11:17)
- Merve Durdu's eight saves and Sara Kovarova's five goals powered Kastamonu to a six-goal lead at half-time
- Sävehof opened the second half with a 6:3 run and continued to put a pressure on their rivals afterwards
- following a long chase, the home team drew level at 25:25 and went on to score three unanswered goals before Kastamonu's Nina Zulic confirmed the final score
- Sävehof's Trine Mortensen became the top scorer of the game with six goals. Her teammate Sofie Börjesson, who replaced Wilma Kroon Andersson after the break, stood out with a 52 per cent save efficiency
- the Swedish side ended their three-match losing run and climbed to sixth position in group B with four points
Kastamonu left frustrated
In the first half, the Turkish team enjoyed a big advantage and deservedly led. But after the break, the visitors ran out of energy and started to make a lot of mistakes, which their Swedish rivals capitalised on.
The anticipation of the long-awaited success quickly turned into a big frustration, and now Kastamonu, who have already suffered five straight defeats, will need some more time to earn their maiden points at this level.
Kastamonu performed well in the first half, and we were down by six at half-time. In the locker room we talked about how we could change the game and we came out with another attitude. Sofie Börjesson was great in goal and we did very well in the second half of the game.
The game was good, with high tempo. We came back stronger in the second half and scored some easy goals. These are the types of games we want to play – they are the most fun.