Scandinavian duo continue on their high-scoring mission
The three EHF EURO 2024 medallists remain spotless after Round 2 of the EHF EURO 2026 Cup. On Sunday, Norway, Denmark and Hungary secured their second victories in this competition, while Romania managed to beat Poland in the home debut for their new coach.
I'm really glad I had a chance to play against Norway here today. Last time we met back at the EHF EURO 2024 I was injured. These matches are great because you get a chance to learn a lot, and get the valuable experience. I'm happy because I feel like we showed that we have a good team. The result is not good, but I believe we've managed to improve a lot of things. Very good game.
We struggled a bit on the defensive side of the ball in some periods. Slovakia has a really good team. They forced us to stay fully focused all the way until the end of the game. We were able to control this one, but we had to be on top of our game to do it.
For me it was the first match at this level, at home in Craiova where my club is as well. In the second half we changed our defense a bit doing absolutely everything we could to win this match in the end. Congrats to all the girls, and thanks to all the fans who were here to support them.
First ten minutes of the second half decided this one today. We simply weren't able to catch the right rhythm defensively. We tried to fight back which is always good, and I think it was overall a good game in this great atmosphere.
The start of the second half was what we had hoped for throughout the entire match. We flew at them and showed them how we can play, but unfortunately, the match ended the way it did. We can only learn from this. We had a hard time getting there. They are world-class players, but a few plays looked very good. I have to give credit to the Czech audience because they were with us the whole time and the atmosphere was amazing.
I think it was a hard game. Czechia was so good today, they ran a lot. We knew that, so we prepared for the match and did what we had to do. I think it wasn't my best game in the national team, but I can learn from it. The atmosphere was really nice, there were a lot of people and I think it was great to play in this arena.