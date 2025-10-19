Scandinavian duo continue on their high-scoring mission

EHF / Björn Pazen
19 October 2025, 20:45

The three EHF EURO 2024 medallists remain spotless after Round 2 of the EHF EURO 2026 Cup. On Sunday, Norway, Denmark and Hungary secured their second victories in this competition, while Romania managed to beat Poland in the home debut for their new coach.

• a 9:1 run even before the break paved Norway’s way to a clear 31:19 at Slovakia

• the defending EHF EURO champions remain with a clean record in this competition with their 14th consecutive win

• after scoring 43 goals against Czechia, Denmark again netted more than 40 times versus Türkiye

• eight goals of Sorina Maria Grozav were the key to Romania’s 34:29 against Poland – the only victory of any EHF EURO 2026 host in the first eight matches

• Hungary easily cruised past Czechia to win the neighbour’s duel with a double-figured gap

GROUP 1

Slovakia vs. Norway 19:31 (9:18)

Norway coach Ole Gunnar Gjekstad gave some stars like Henny Reistad, Nora Mørk, Malin Aune and Katrine Lunde some time to rest for the upcoming World Championship, but still, the 14th consecutive win of the defending champions in the EHF EURO Cup had never been endangered. After the close 29:27 win against Romania, Norway easily pulled ahead deciding the match even before the half-time whistle. Slovakia remain without a point after their 20:28 opening defeat at Poland. Until minute 14 and the score of 5:7, the match was quite equal, then Norway went on a 9:1 run for their first double-figured advance at 16:6. The biggest gap was that of 14 goals at 16:30; best scorers were Barbora Lancz with eight goals for Slovakia and the duo Selma Henriksen and Emilie Hovden with six goals apiece for Norway. 

I'm really glad I had a chance to play against Norway here today. Last time we met back at the EHF EURO 2024 I was injured. These matches are great because you get a chance to learn a lot, and get the valuable experience. I'm happy because I feel like we showed that we have a good team. The result is not good, but I believe we've managed to improve a lot of things. Very good game.
Barbora Lancz
Right back, Slovakia
Nor Statement
We struggled a bit on the defensive side of the ball in some periods. Slovakia has a really good team. They forced us to stay fully focused all the way until the end of the game. We were able to control this one, but we had to be on top of our game to do it.
Veronica Kristiansen
Right back, Norway

Romania vs. Poland 34:29 (15:15)

Perfect home debut for new Romania coach Ovidiu Mihaila: After a strong performance and the 27:29 defeat at Norway, his side managed to secure their first EHF EURO Cup victory. In the first half, Poland were ahead only once, at 14:13, but the hosts could not manage to cast off their opponents, which had won their opener 28:20 against Slovakia. Backed by an overall of 15 saves of their goalkeepers Adrianna Plazek and Adriana Zima, Poland were levelled at the break, but then ended ip being overran by 6:1 run of the hosts, who even pulled ahead to a 25:17 in minute 41. The gap melted to four goals at 27:23, but Romania again had the right answers with three unanswered goals – and were not endangered anymore though Katarzyna Cygan was the top scorer of the last minutes. With seven goals, she was best scorer for Poland, while again Sorina Maria Grozav topped Romania’s scorer list – after scoring seven against Norway, she netted eight times on home ground. 

 

Rou Statament
For me it was the first match at this level, at home in Craiova where my club is as well. In the second half we changed our defense a bit doing absolutely everything we could to win this match in the end. Congrats to all the girls, and thanks to all the fans who were here to support them.
Ovidiu Mihăilă
Head coach, Romania
Pol Statement
First ten minutes of the second half decided this one today. We simply weren't able to catch the right rhythm defensively. We tried to fight back which is always good, and I think it was overall a good game in this great atmosphere.
Monika Kobylinska
Right back, Poland

GROUP 2:

Türkiye vs. Denmark 24:41 (9:20)

A Danish 12:1 run from 7:6 to 19:7, in which Türkiye only scored once between minute 14 and 27, decided the unequal encounter already before the break. After scoring 43 goals in their opener against Czechia (43:30), the Scandinavian goal machine was unstoppable again, scoring a total of 84 goals in opening two matches. Denmark again accelerated in the final stages, winning the last 12 minutes 12:6 to remain on top of this group. Gülcan Tügel was Türkiye’s top scorer with five goals, while Trine Østergaard netted seven times for the victors.  

Czechia vs. Hungary 20:31 (9:15)

It was a flawless Hungarian performance from the start until the end – and the side of Vlagimyr Golovin continued in the same style, as they had showed in the second half of their opener against Türkiye (43:30). A 5:0 run from 6:4 to 11:4 was the key for the clear halftime result (15:9), and after the break, the margin was constantly between six and eight goals. Hungary played more efficient in attack, backed by their top scorer Kathrin Kluijber (six goals) and stood strong in defence, including 14 saves of their goalkeepers Anna Bukovsky and Zsófi Szemerey. Nine minutes before the end, the gap was double-figured for the first time at 27:17 – but the win had been secured much earlier. While Hungary top the group alongside Denmark with two victories, Czechia still wait for their first point. Best Czech scorer was Veronika Kafka Mala with five goals.

Cze Statement
The start of the second half was what we had hoped for throughout the entire match. We flew at them and showed them how we can play, but unfortunately, the match ended the way it did. We can only learn from this. We had a hard time getting there. They are world-class players, but a few plays looked very good. I have to give credit to the Czech audience because they were with us the whole time and the atmosphere was amazing.
Veronika Kafka Mala
Left wing, Czechia
Hun Statement
I think it was a hard game. Czechia was so good today, they ran a lot. We knew that, so we prepared for the match and did what we had to do. I think it wasn't my best game in the national team, but I can learn from it. The atmosphere was really nice, there were a lot of people and I think it was great to play in this arena.
Anna Bukovszky
Goalkeeper, Hungary
