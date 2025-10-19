Romania vs. Poland 34:29 (15:15)



Perfect home debut for new Romania coach Ovidiu Mihaila: After a strong performance and the 27:29 defeat at Norway, his side managed to secure their first EHF EURO Cup victory. In the first half, Poland were ahead only once, at 14:13, but the hosts could not manage to cast off their opponents, which had won their opener 28:20 against Slovakia. Backed by an overall of 15 saves of their goalkeepers Adrianna Plazek and Adriana Zima, Poland were levelled at the break, but then ended ip being overran by 6:1 run of the hosts, who even pulled ahead to a 25:17 in minute 41. The gap melted to four goals at 27:23, but Romania again had the right answers with three unanswered goals – and were not endangered anymore though Katarzyna Cygan was the top scorer of the last minutes. With seven goals, she was best scorer for Poland, while again Sorina Maria Grozav topped Romania’s scorer list – after scoring seven against Norway, she netted eight times on home ground.