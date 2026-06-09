6:1 scoring runs are not as rare as one might think. This season, at least one such run occured in 86 matches, and in 10 of those games both teams managed that achievement. In 78.1 per cent of cases, the team with at least one 6:1 run went on to win the match.

This marks an increase compared with previous years, as between the 2022/23 and 2024/25 seasons, only 69.6 per cent of teams who produced a 6:1 run also managed to win the match. Including the 2025/25 season, that figure now rises at 71.9 per cent.

Turnovers became Györ’s kryptonite

During the 6:1 run that decided the course of the match, Györ turned the ball over five times. Throughout the game, they lost the ball 16 times, with 28.6 per cent of their possessions against Metz ending in a turnover — which was by far their highest rate in a single match this season.

Going into the Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 2026, turnovers were arguably Györ’s biggest strength, with just 16.2 per cent of their possessions ending in a lost ball, while, in turn, they forced their opponents into turnovers on 24.4 per cent of possessions — leading the competition in both categories.