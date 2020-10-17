Second-half flurry eases Györ past Valcea

SCM Ramnicu Valcea surprisingly led by two goals at half-time at Györ, yet the home side needed just a few minutes after the break to completely turn things around.

With both their defence and attack greatly improved, the Hungarian powerhouse scored 23 goals in the second half and ultimately claimed an impressive 38:31 victory.

GROUP B

Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU) 38:31 (15:17)

Mireya Gonzalez Alvarez scored six goals from six attempts in the first half, helping her team to a 17:15 lead

however, Györ enjoyed an impressive 12:3 run early in the second half and were in front 27:20 by the 41st minute

the Hungarian side extended their famous unbeaten run in the DELO EHF Champions League once again, this time to 42 matches

Györ keep a 100 per cent record at home during the current season and have eight points after five games; Valcea are yet to claim their first points

Györ will play at Buducnost in the next round, while Valcea will receive Dortmund

Nze Minko shines after break

While Viktoria Lukács and Veronica Kristiansen should be credited for eight and six goals respectively in the match, it was Estelle Nze Minko who stole the show in the second half. The French centre back scored eight of her 10 goals after the break, playing a key role in Györ’s resurgence.