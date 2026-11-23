Join in Katowice

Poland becomes the main hub for handball action throughout the Women's EHF EURO 2026, with Spodek Arena in Katowice set to host all phases of the competition.

Supporters who want to witness the tournament's magic firsthand now benefit from a 25% discount on all day tickets for the preliminary round and main round, available for categories from 1 to 5. Mark your calendars — this Black Friday deal starts on Friday 27 November at 00:00 CET and ends on Sunday 29 November at 23:59 CET. Buy your tickets here

Join in Brno

Group D of the preliminary round promises lots of excitement in Brno, Czechia, and fans who want to support their team straight from the arena can book their seat with a 36% discount on tickets for Categories 2 and 3. This figure carries special significance, as it marks 36 years since Czechia last hosted a major international handball championship.

The offer runs between 24 and 29 November, so make sure you reserve your ticket as soon as possible! Find your tickets here