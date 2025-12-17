See a thrilling Men’s EHF EURO 2026 preliminary round in Kristianstad

Want to see some of the most exciting (re)rising teams in the game and some of the most passionate fans at the Men’s EHF EURO 2026? Kristianstad is the place for you!

Kristianstad is home to preliminary round group F, which features Hungary, Iceland, Poland and Italy. Matches will be played in Kristianstad Arena, with a capacity of 4,500 spectators.

Teams, schedule, tickets

Which teams can I watch in Kristianstad?

During the Men's EHF EURO 2026, for Kristianstad, it is all about preliminary round group F, where Hungary, Iceland, Poland and Italy will battle for two places in the main round in Malmö. All group F matches will be played in Kristianstad Arena, before the top two teams move on

No doubt the contest will be epic, as these are four teams that have grabbed attention in recent years and are eager to climb the rankings: Hungary, in 2024, achieved their best result in EHF EURO history and also returned to the Olympic Games after 12 years star-studded Iceland are poised for a breakthrough to the top, having tasted the biggest victories on an individual level and led by two-time EHF FINAL4 MVP Gísli Kristjánsson Poland hope to see their rebuilding efforts from recent years come to fruition and make it back to the top positions at major championships one year after making a return to the World Championship after almost 30 years, Italy are back at the EHF EURO following an equally long absence — and bring plenty of ambition



What does the playing schedule in Kristianstad look like?

The group F matches are scheduled for Friday 16 January, Sunday 18 January and Tuesday 20 January, with two games each day and per ticket session

Throw-off times are at 18:00 CET and 20:30 CET each match day

The two teams that qualify for the main round from group F will start their main round campaigns in Malmö on 23 January

Where do I get my tickets for Kristianstad?

Book your seats at the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 in Malmö via the official ticket website on eurohandball.com now.

Photo © kolektiff images/Nebojsa Tejic