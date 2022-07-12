Seedings announced for EHF European League Men 2022/23

HC Eurofarm Pelister, who have reached the Last 16 of the EHF European League in the last two seasons, have been awarded a wild card for the EHF European League Men 2022/23 season.

On Tuesday, the European Handball Federation confirmed the decision to award Eurofarm Pelister a wild card for the EHF European League Men group phase.

The Macedonian club are one of 12 teams that will enter the competition in the group phase. 11 other teams received a place in the group phase based on the seeding list: SL Benfica (POL), Füchse Berlin (GER), PAUC Handball (FRA), Skjern Handbold (DEN), Ystads IF HF (SWE), Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI), Fraikin BM. Granollers (ESP), Balatonfüredi KSE (HUN), Tatran Prešov (SVK), HC Motor (UKR) and Valur (ISL).

In total, 46 clubs have registered for the new season. 20 teams – including former EHF Champions League participants IFK Kristianstad, Bjerringbro-Silkeborg, BM Logrono La Rioja and IK Sävehof – will begin their campaigns in qualification round 1 on 27/28 August (first leg) and 3/4 September 2022 (second leg).

A further 14 clubs have been seeded to qualification round 2. Former EHF Champions League winners SG Flensburg-Handewitt, Montpellier Handball and Bidasoa Irun feature among the teams that will enter the competition in qualification round 2 on 27 September 2022 and 4 October 2022.

24 teams will participate in the group phase, which will begin with the first round on 25 October 2022 and conclude with the final match day on 28 February 2023, and four teams from each group will qualify for the Last 16 in March. The dates for the Last 16 matches are 21 March 2023 (first leg) and 28 March 2023 (second leg).

The winners of the Last 16 ties will meet in the quarter-finals on 11 April 2023 and 18 April 2023. The EHF Finals Men, consisting of the semi-finals and final, will be played in one venue on the weekend of 27/28 May 2023. The draw event for the final tournament will take place on 21 April 2023.

The draw for qualification round 1 will take place on 19 July at 11:00 CEST at the EHF office in Vienna, Austria. A live stream of the draw will be available on YouTube and Facebook. The draw for qualification round 2 will take place on 6 September.

Download the EHF European League Men seeding list.