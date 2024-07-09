Seedings set for 2024/25 EHF European League Men draw

The 2024/25 season of the EHF European League Men will see 42 teams taking to the court in search of the top prize, with the competition throwing-off on 31 August/1 September 2024 with the first leg of the qualification round ahead of the second leg on 7/8 September.

18 teams will play in the qualification round, with two others taking part in a special qualification, where the loser of that particular tie dropping down to the EHF European Cup Men.

The 10 winners from the qualification round and special qualification will join 22 teams who have been seeded directly to the group matches.

The draw for the qualification round takes place on 16 July in Vienna at 11:00 CEST. It will be streamed live on the EHF's Home of Handball YouTube channel.

The entire seeding, including the overview of the playing system and the draw dates, can be downloaded below.