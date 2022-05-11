Semi-final Györ vs Esbjerg to open EHF FINAL4 Women
The five-time champions vs the debutants: Györi Audi ETO KC against Team Esbjerg will be the first match of the EHF FINAL4 Women 2022 on 4/5 June, followed by the second semi-final between Metz Handball and Vipers Kristiansand.
The EHF FINAL4 Women 2022 draw in Budapest on Tuesday evening pitted Györ against Esbjerg and Metz against Vipers for the semi-finals on Saturday 4 June.
One question, however, remained open: in which order will these two matches be played?
The answer has followed less than 24 hours later, as Györ and Esbjerg are set to go first at 15:15 CEST, before Metz and Vipers take the court in the MVM Dome for the latter match at 18:00 CEST.
The throw-off times for the 3/4 placement match and the final on Sunday 5 June are identical.
EHF FINAL4 Women 2022 playing schedule
Saturday 4 June:
- 15:15 CEST – semi-final 1: Györi Audi ETO KC vs Team Esbjerg
- 18:00 CEST – semi-final 2: Metz Handball vs Vipers Kristiansand
Sunday 5 June:
- 15:15 CEST – 3/4 placement match: losers semi-final 1 vs losers semi-final 2
- 18:00 CEST – final: winners semi-final 1 vs winners semi-final 2