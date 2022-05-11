Draw

Semi-final Györ vs Esbjerg to open EHF FINAL4 Women

EHF Logo 100 European Handball Federation11 May 2022, 16:00

The five-time champions vs the debutants: Györi Audi ETO KC against Team Esbjerg will be the first match of the EHF FINAL4 Women 2022 on 4/5 June, followed by the second semi-final between Metz Handball and Vipers Kristiansand.

The EHF FINAL4 Women 2022 draw in Budapest on Tuesday evening pitted Györ against Esbjerg and Metz against Vipers for the semi-finals on Saturday 4 June.

One question, however, remained open: in which order will these two matches be played?

The answer has followed less than 24 hours later, as Györ and Esbjerg are set to go first at 15:15 CEST, before Metz and Vipers take the court in the MVM Dome for the latter match at 18:00 CEST.

The throw-off times for the 3/4 placement match and the final on Sunday 5 June are identical.

EHF FINAL4 Women 2022 playing schedule

Saturday 4 June:

  • 15:15 CEST – semi-final 1: Györi Audi ETO KC vs Team Esbjerg
  • 18:00 CEST – semi-final 2: Metz Handball vs Vipers Kristiansand

Sunday 5 June:

  • 15:15 CEST – 3/4 placement match: losers semi-final 1 vs losers semi-final 2
  • 18:00 CEST – final: winners semi-final 1 vs winners semi-final 2
20220511 CLM Feature Nikola Karabatic
Previous Article Nikola Karabatic: "They remain very exciting games to play"
20220511 EHF Finals Men Magdeburg
Next Article EHF Finals Men 2022 open with Magdeburg vs Nexe

Latest news

More News