Semi-final Györ vs Esbjerg to open EHF FINAL4 Women

The EHF FINAL4 Women 2022 draw in Budapest on Tuesday evening pitted Györ against Esbjerg and Metz against Vipers for the semi-finals on Saturday 4 June.

One question, however, remained open: in which order will these two matches be played?

The answer has followed less than 24 hours later, as Györ and Esbjerg are set to go first at 15:15 CEST, before Metz and Vipers take the court in the MVM Dome for the latter match at 18:00 CEST.

The throw-off times for the 3/4 placement match and the final on Sunday 5 June are identical.

EHF FINAL4 Women 2022 playing schedule

Saturday 4 June:

15:15 CEST – semi-final 1: Györi Audi ETO KC vs Team Esbjerg

18:00 CEST – semi-final 2: Metz Handball vs Vipers Kristiansand

Sunday 5 June: