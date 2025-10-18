Semi-final line-up confirmed after drama at Champions Cup 2025

The intense quarter-finals at the EHF Beach Handball Champions Cup 2025 decided the four best teams in the men’s and women’s competitions, who will battle it out for the coveted medals. After three days of outstanding matches on the sandy courts of Porto Santo, Portugal, we are reaching the climax and getting closer to finding out who will lift the trophy on Sunday 19 October.

The nominees for the All-star Team have been announced earlier in the evening, and fans can vote here.