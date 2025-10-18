Semi-final line-up confirmed after drama at Champions Cup 2025

18 October 2025, 21:00

The intense quarter-finals at the EHF Beach Handball Champions Cup 2025 decided the four best teams in the men’s and women’s competitions, who will battle it out for the coveted medals. After three days of outstanding matches on the sandy courts of Porto Santo, Portugal, we are reaching the climax and getting closer to finding out who will lift the trophy on Sunday 19 October.

The nominees for the All-star Team have been announced earlier in the evening, and fans can vote here

MEN'S COMPETITION

  • GRD Leça – Spar will meet 12Monkeys Köln BHC in the first semi-final on Sunday morning, while Rødby Beach Boys will face Nazaré BHT
  • In a thrilling encounter, 12Monkeys Köln BHC triumphed over Ligue Nouvelle Aquitaine Handball 2:0; after winning the first set with a golden goal scored by the team’s star player Robin John, the German team confidently took the second
  • The sixth series of the shootout proved to be crucial when Nazaré BHT knocked out Fundación Fomento Deporte CBMP Ciudad de Málaga; Milton Estrelinha was Nazaré’s hero, making the decisive save 
  • The 2024 runners-up, Rødby Beach Boys, outsmarted Aarhus Beach with a 2:0 victory, securing their place among the top four teams
  • GRD Leça – Spar and HÍR-SAT BHC were locked in an intense battle, neither team willing to give an inch until the final whistle; the Portuguese team eventually secured a straight two-set win by scoring a golden goal in the second set

WOMEN'S COMPETITION

  • In the semi-final clashes, the contest for the spot in the final will be between Fundación Fomento y Deporte CBMP Ciudad de Málaga and Danish Beachhandball Dream, as well as GRD Leça Love Tiles and Red Velvet BHC Aqvital 
  • Málaga overpowered Ligue Nouvelle Aquitaine Handball in a two-set triumph; Malena Diaz emerged as their top scorer, amassing 14 points throughout the match
  • Red Velvet BHC Aqvital, led by their outstanding goalkeeper Dalma Matefi, beat the Croatian team BHC Dubrava; Lili Uhrin contributed to the Hungarian team’s success, netting 14 points
  • GRD Leça had everything under control in their 2:0 victory over Caipiranhas Bartenbach, and kept their hopes high of reaching the final on Sunday afternoon
  • A fierce contest between the Danish Beachhandball Dream and the OVB Beach Girls BHC ultimately culminated in victory for the defending champions from Denmark

