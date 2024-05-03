Semi-finals for both EHF FINAL4s to be drawn in Budapest

The Hungarian capital is also the host of the EHF FINAL4 Women at MVM Dome on 1/2 June, while the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 takes place at LANXESS arena in Cologne one week later, on 8/9 June.

The two events feature the four best teams respectively of the women’s and the men’s EHF Champions League 2023/24 season.

For the women’s edition, the four EHF FINAL4 participants will only be determined this weekend during the second leg of the quarter-finals:

CSM Bucuresti or Metz Handball

or Györi Audi ETO KC or Vipers Kristiansand

or Odense Håndbold or SG BBM Bietigheim

or Team Esbjerg or FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria

In the Machineseeker EHF Champions League, the four teams were confirmed last Wednesday and Thursday following a spectacular finish to the quarter-finals:

Aalborg Håndbold

SC Magdeburg

THW Kiel

Barça

Both EHF FINAL4 events throw off with the semi-finals on Saturday – 1 and 8 June, respectively. The two pairings per competition will be set at the draw ceremony in Budapest on Tuesday. For both events, the four participants are drawn from one pot, with the team drawn first taking on the team drawn third, and the team drawn second meeting the team drawn fourth.

The order in which the pairings are drawn is not necessarily the same order in which the semi-finals will be played; the exact playing schedules for both events will be confirmed in due time.

At the EHF FINAL4 Women, the two teams losing their semi-final meet in the 3/4 placement match on Sunday 2 June, followed by the final when the 2023/24 champions will be crowned.

At the men’s event, the losing semi-finalists play the first match on Sunday 9 June, shortly before the European club season ends with the final for the 2023/24 title.

The draw ceremony on Tuesday at 17:00 CEST will be streamed live on the EHF Home of Handball YouTube channel and on EHFTV (geo-restrictions may apply).