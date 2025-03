Can Hazena Kynzvart and Valur do what Rocasa Gran Canaria did three years ago?

In the history of the EHF European Cup Women, which started in the 2020/21 season, there has only been one team that managed to reach the final after losing the first leg of the semi-finals. It happened in the 2021/22 season, when eventual champions Rocasa Gran Canaria lost the first leg 20:19 to Ukrainian side Galyachanka Lviv, but improved on home court in Spain and won the decisive leg 34:27 to advance 53:47 on aggregate. This season, Hazena Kynzwart and Valur have both lost their first matches of the semi-final — by three and two goals, respectively. Can they turn things around this weekend and match the feat achieved by Gran Canaria in 2022?

images © Marek Findrik (main); BeRa Fotografia (in-text)