Semi-finals set for inaugural EHF Youth Club Trophy

The maiden final tournament of the brand new EHF Youth Club Trophy will be played in the mornings of the 14/15 June, ahead of the senior matches, between the four winners of April's qualification tournaments.

The men’s under-18 teams of Veszprém Handball Academy, Barça, GOG and HC Eurofarm Pelister will contest the trophy.

The semi-final draw pitted together two sides who were successful in the qualification tournament they hosted - Barça and Veszprém. While the other semi-final will be played between Pelister and GOG, who won the qualification tournaments played in Bucharest and Berlin, respectively.

Barça have the chance to become the first club to take two trophies from the LANXESS arena this year, as their senior side will also be participating in the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4.

EHF Youth Club Trophy 2025

Semi-final 1: HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD) vs GOG (DEN)

Semi-final 2: Barça (ESP) vs Veszprém Handball Academy (HUN)



To watch the draw in full, click the video embedded below, or head on over to the Home of Handball YouTube channel.

Photo: EHF Archive