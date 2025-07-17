Semi-finals set for W19 EHF Championship 2025

Semi-finals set for W19 EHF Championship 2025

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
17 July 2025, 11:00

After a week of exciting preliminary matches, the four semi-finalists in the Women's 19 EHF Championship 2025 — Slovakia, Italy, Ukraine and Belgium — are set to continue their quest for the championship trophy.

All matches in the tournament are streamed live without geo-restrictions on EHFTV.

After the preliminary round, Slovakia and Ukraine were the only sides to emerge undefeated, each with four victories. Belgium and Italy both won three games and lost one — to Slovakia and Ukraine respectively.

Belgium had the best attack of the preliminary round, scoring a total of 135 goals, but Slovakia's defence was by far the strongest of the 10 participating teams. They conceded just 81 goals across their four games, 10 fewer than Ukraine's 91. 

Slovakia now take on Italy at 15:15 CEST on Friday 18 July in the first semi-final, followed by Ukraine vs Belgium at 17:30 CEST. The winners of each game will play for the title on Sunday 20 July.

Also on Friday 18 July, hosts Georgia face Bulgaria in the placement match to determine who finishes ninth and 10th. Both sides ended the preliminary round without a win. Kosovo, Luxembourg, Great Britain and Israel are in the running for places 5-8, with cross matches on Friday 18 July and the placement matches on Sunday 20 July. 

Luxembourg left back Laura Ciufoli is currently the competition's top scorer, with 34 goals from four games so far.

Photos © Gigalo

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

IMG 5368
Gigalo
IMG 6345
Gigalo
IMG 6091
Gigalo
IMG 5493
Gigalo
IMG 6260
Gigalo
IMG 5866
Gigalo
IMG 5965
Gigalo
IMG 3746
Gigalo
RYT0004
Previous Article Gros: “To help the young players achieve their dreams”
ELM25 Final Montpellier Handball Vs SG Flensburg Handewitt A0A8903 AM
Next Article Teams to discover European League Men fate in group matches draw

Latest news

More News