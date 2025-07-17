Semi-finals set for W19 EHF Championship 2025

After the preliminary round, Slovakia and Ukraine were the only sides to emerge undefeated, each with four victories. Belgium and Italy both won three games and lost one — to Slovakia and Ukraine respectively.

Belgium had the best attack of the preliminary round, scoring a total of 135 goals, but Slovakia's defence was by far the strongest of the 10 participating teams. They conceded just 81 goals across their four games, 10 fewer than Ukraine's 91.

Slovakia now take on Italy at 15:15 CEST on Friday 18 July in the first semi-final, followed by Ukraine vs Belgium at 17:30 CEST. The winners of each game will play for the title on Sunday 20 July.

Also on Friday 18 July, hosts Georgia face Bulgaria in the placement match to determine who finishes ninth and 10th. Both sides ended the preliminary round without a win. Kosovo, Luxembourg, Great Britain and Israel are in the running for places 5-8, with cross matches on Friday 18 July and the placement matches on Sunday 20 July.

Luxembourg left back Laura Ciufoli is currently the competition's top scorer, with 34 goals from four games so far.





Photos © Gigalo