The Füchse Berlin goalkeeper was quite satisfied with his performance.
“In the first half, I could help my team that Germany did not pull ahead by six or seven goals. After the break, my defence was amazing and helped me lot. I could have saved one penalty or one, two open shots more. I was satisfied, but more with the victory than looking on my performance,” adds Milosavljev.
His club and national teammate Mijajlo Marsenić, Serbia’s defence boss, was even happier.
“It was an outstanding match. When you win a game like that, it’s much easier to fall asleep than after a defeat, and you simply feel better. We believed in ourselves more than against Spain, and that was decisive. We played really well right to the end and stayed cool. In the second half, we played one of the best halves of my national team career,” the line player says.