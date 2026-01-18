Serbia opened the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 with defeat by Spain (27:29), playing too slowly and too nervously in the first half. However, on Saturday against Germany, they showed what they are capable of — coming back from a 13:17 half-time deficit to win the second half 16:10 and the match 30:27.

Now, with two points on their account like Germany, they are two points below Spain and two points ahead of their final opponents Austria. If they win, they are through; in the case of a draw or defeat, they need to wait for the result of the final match between Spain and Germany.

“We have everything in our hands. But we need to beat Austria — and I am sure that this match will be decided only in the last two, three minutes,” says goalkeeper Dejan Milosavljev, who saved 12 shots against Germany to become one of the cornerstones of the victory.