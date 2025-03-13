Serbia shock Spain, Austria end German winning streak

GROUP 8

Poland vs Portugal 36:36 (16:14)

Another thrilling draw, in which one team, in this case Poland, gave the win from their hands in the final stages. Backed by the outstanding duo Michal Olejniczak (nine goals) and Piotr Jedraszczyk (seven strikes), Poland were close to winning the semi-finalists of the 2025 IHF World Championship, which had finished the tournament 21 positions ahead of Poland. The hosts had more or less control of the match after the 12:9, though Portugal managed to level the result several times. With 13 minutes left, the match seemed to be decided, with the hosts being ahead 30:26, but even without the Costa brothers, Portugal took a lucky point, as Antonio Areia scored for the 36:36 three seconds before the end. With five points on their account now, Portugal are still unbeaten leaders ahead of Poland, also unbeaten, but with two draws to their name now.