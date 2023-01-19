Serbia youngster Dodic shines at World Championship

His ascension has been impressive to watch, especially as he also made his debut in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League, featuring for Croatian side HC PPD Zagreb on loan from Industria Kielce.

With 20 goals and 24 assists, Dodic has been flourishing and he is ranked 15th in the assists category, tied with stalwarts like Aalborg’s Mikkel Hansen or Kielce’s Alex Dujshebaev in that category.

His performances have also helped Zagreb improve immensely, with the Croatian side in contention for a place in the play-offs this season. They are sixth in the standings with eight points, three points ahead of main rivals Orlen Wisla Plock, with only four games left in the group phase.

“Of course, playing in the Champions League has helped me a lot. I am a better player, I am improving and playing week after week with strong opponents makes me want even more to be even better,” says Dodic.

Now, Dodic is carrying the hopes of an entire country, which yearns a good performance from their national team after a real roller-coaster in the past years, alternating excellent games with outings that have not been up to par with the level required.

The youngest member of Serbia’s squad at the 2023 World Championship, who is on ball-carrying duties before and after games, Dodic embraces his role with the senior national team as he is making his debut at a major senior international tournament.

A little highlight of 19 year old Stefan Dodic of Serbia. A huge talent and MVP of the U20 World Championship.



Incredibly skilled playmaker who got 2/2 goals and 7 assists in just 14 minutes of play against Algeria. pic.twitter.com/iCw8aNjvnP — (Un)informed Handball Hour (@HandballHour) January 14, 2023

Always with a smile on his face, but a true professional on the court, the 19-year-old centre back is definitely one of the alumni of the Respect Your Talent programme that underlines how important it is to nurture talent and improve players through a holistic approach.

“We are thinking about making good performances, that is sure. We are currently in the World Championship, trying to play as good as we can and we managed two wins. We lost against Germany, but that only motivates us more to play better in the main round,” says Dodic.

“However, games against Norway, the Netherlands and Argentina will not be easy, but we will try to do our best to bring honour to the country.”

After head coach Toni Gerona took over the team in the early months of 2020, Serbia have been constantly improving. In spite of their 14th place at the EHF EURO 2022, when they won a single game and lost two, they had more consistent displays and improved tournament after tournament.

With Dodic earmarked as a star for the future, the success might not be so far away. Serbia have a real talent on their hands, they just need to create Dodic a good path to walk on.

photos © 2023 Anze Malovrh / kolektiff