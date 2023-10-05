Servaas: “I always tried to be the father of everyone”

eurohandball.com: How did you feel when the fans in Kielce said farewell to you last week?

Bertus Servaas: I felt very emotional because to get such a farewell after 21 years, is just incredible. I thank everyone from the bottom of my heart. But this is the success of a lot of people who I want to thank very much. Starting from my family and vice president Marian Urban, who did a wonderful job with all the office work and organisational problems. But, of course, also other board members, sponsors, all the employees like for example Pawel Papaj, authorities, media. And, last but not least, the players, staff and our great supporters.

eurohandball.com: Was this applause in the full Hala Legionów the biggest ‘thank you’ you could get?

Bertus Servaas: Yes, for me this goodbye is something which I will remember all my life because it was real emotion and not fake. I could see and feel it.

eurohandball.com: Did you not have any comeback thought at that moment?

Bertus Servaas: No, I did not. I took my decision after thinking everything over very well.

eurohandball.com: For more than 20 years you were Mr. Kielce – sponsor, president, and many other jobs. What was the reason to start this adventure or journey with the handball club?

Bertus Servaas: When I came to a handball match for the first time, I was very surprised how beautiful this sport is. I fell in love straight away. For me, handball is the best sport ever.

eurohandball.com: What are your greatest memories with the club on and off the court?

Bertus Servaas: Of course, winning the Champions League in 2016. But there where so many more beautiful moments, like when we won the championship of Poland for the first time, winning the first Polish cup, or making it to the EHF FINAL4 for the first time. Off the court, a lot of the transfers we made were just a masterpiece of thinking and realising our plans. I am really proud about how many top players we managed to convince to come to Kielce. This is really our great achievement. Once I will write a book about this.

eurohandball.com: Would you call yourself the ‘father’ of the club?

Bertus Servaas: Yes, I feel like this, and I always tried to be the father of everyone. Because in my opinion you can only reach the top if you are really one big family and everyone has the same goals. Then, there must be a father of this family. I tried to be a good, sometimes hard, but always fair dad.

eurohandball.com: Several times the club faced financial problems, every time you and your colleagues managed to save the situation.

Bertus Servaas: Having financial problems is always very hard. Handball depends on sponsors and even if you think you are safe, sometimes something just happens, and you are out. This is life. We always managed to find solutions and for this I want to thank my whole team of employees and my members of the board, but especially also Talant (Dujshebaev) and all our players, who always had faith in us and believed in us.

eurohandball.com: When you look back, was signing Talant Dujshebaev as head coach the major push towards success?

Bertus Servaas: Not only Talant – although he was and is crucial – but also Bogdan Wenta earlier. We had made our plans, realised them step-by-step, and never regretted to go one step back if necessary. I think one of the most important things in building a successful sports club is patience, which a lot of people just do not have. They get nervous if there is pressure from outside. We always made our own decisions on facts and not on emotions.

eurohandball.com: How did you feel during the 2016 final against Veszprém, this magic up-and-down rollercoaster ride?

Bertus Servaas: The 2016 final was really unbelievable. Around minute 45, I felt embarrassed and was afraid of a disastrous final score. Then we came back and won the match. I think this was the craziest match in the history of handball.