Servaas: “I always tried to be the father of everyone”
It an emotional highlight of round 3 in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League last week, Industria Kielce used the MOTW against Paris Saint-Germain Handball to say farewell to their former president, sponsor, and father of success, Bertus Servaas. Time to reflect on his heritage.
After 21 years as Kielce president, Bertus Servaas announced his retirement last June, a week after the Polish club had lost the Machineseeker EHF Champions League final for the second year in a row.
In this exclusive interview, the Dutch-Polish businessman unveils the secrets of success for the EHF Champions League 2015/16 winners, but also talks about the hard times he had to steer the club through in his two decades in charge. His conclusion: “Only as a family you can have success.”
eurohandball.com: How did you feel when the fans in Kielce said farewell to you last week?
Bertus Servaas: I felt very emotional because to get such a farewell after 21 years, is just incredible. I thank everyone from the bottom of my heart. But this is the success of a lot of people who I want to thank very much. Starting from my family and vice president Marian Urban, who did a wonderful job with all the office work and organisational problems. But, of course, also other board members, sponsors, all the employees like for example Pawel Papaj, authorities, media. And, last but not least, the players, staff and our great supporters.
eurohandball.com: Was this applause in the full Hala Legionów the biggest ‘thank you’ you could get?
Bertus Servaas: Yes, for me this goodbye is something which I will remember all my life because it was real emotion and not fake. I could see and feel it.
eurohandball.com: Did you not have any comeback thought at that moment?
Bertus Servaas: No, I did not. I took my decision after thinking everything over very well.
eurohandball.com: For more than 20 years you were Mr. Kielce – sponsor, president, and many other jobs. What was the reason to start this adventure or journey with the handball club?
Bertus Servaas: When I came to a handball match for the first time, I was very surprised how beautiful this sport is. I fell in love straight away. For me, handball is the best sport ever.
eurohandball.com: What are your greatest memories with the club on and off the court?
Bertus Servaas: Of course, winning the Champions League in 2016. But there where so many more beautiful moments, like when we won the championship of Poland for the first time, winning the first Polish cup, or making it to the EHF FINAL4 for the first time. Off the court, a lot of the transfers we made were just a masterpiece of thinking and realising our plans. I am really proud about how many top players we managed to convince to come to Kielce. This is really our great achievement. Once I will write a book about this.
eurohandball.com: Would you call yourself the ‘father’ of the club?
Bertus Servaas: Yes, I feel like this, and I always tried to be the father of everyone. Because in my opinion you can only reach the top if you are really one big family and everyone has the same goals. Then, there must be a father of this family. I tried to be a good, sometimes hard, but always fair dad.
eurohandball.com: Several times the club faced financial problems, every time you and your colleagues managed to save the situation.
Bertus Servaas: Having financial problems is always very hard. Handball depends on sponsors and even if you think you are safe, sometimes something just happens, and you are out. This is life. We always managed to find solutions and for this I want to thank my whole team of employees and my members of the board, but especially also Talant (Dujshebaev) and all our players, who always had faith in us and believed in us.
eurohandball.com: When you look back, was signing Talant Dujshebaev as head coach the major push towards success?
Bertus Servaas: Not only Talant – although he was and is crucial – but also Bogdan Wenta earlier. We had made our plans, realised them step-by-step, and never regretted to go one step back if necessary. I think one of the most important things in building a successful sports club is patience, which a lot of people just do not have. They get nervous if there is pressure from outside. We always made our own decisions on facts and not on emotions.
eurohandball.com: How did you feel during the 2016 final against Veszprém, this magic up-and-down rollercoaster ride?
Bertus Servaas: The 2016 final was really unbelievable. Around minute 45, I felt embarrassed and was afraid of a disastrous final score. Then we came back and won the match. I think this was the craziest match in the history of handball.
eurohandball.com: What is your heritage for the club and the city of Kielce?
Bertus Servaas: I think this club is not only important for Kielce but for whole Poland. I cannot mention it often enough that this club deserves a place in the top of Europe for the next 100 years. This club is important because it has a very long history and a great name in Poland. It has an enormous value which a lot of people do not see. I really hope everyone realises this. I sometimes think the status of the club is much bigger abroad in Europe, where we are respected very much. In Poland, we just do not feel this importance because they do not see what is happening outside Poland.
eurohandball.com: The club has found a new sponsor and owner now. How happy are you that your life’s work will continue? And which advice could you give the new owner?
Bertus Servaas: Yes, I am really very happy with the new owner. I really support them and I really hope they will have even more success as we have had until today. I can advise them only to stay calm and to have patience and distance to everyone. They have to find their own path, but we have provided them already with the basic organisation made by us.
eurohandball.com: All over Europe, as you mentioned, people know the city of Kielce because of the handball team. How much of this achievement is based on your work?
Bertus Servaas: It is the effort of all our players and staff who do their job on this great level. Also, a great part of this achievement belongs to our supporters, who are the best in the world in my opinion.
eurohandball.com: How much does the increased fan base mean to you?
Bertus Servaas: The number of fans was rising every year because everyone wanted to be part of this family and paid respect to the way we were working. In this context, thanks to Pawel Papaj and his team, who made a great job in involving with the club and activating them and bringing them emotionally closer to the club.
eurohandball.com: When you announced to the fans in June that you retire, you said: I learnt so much – what did you learn for life from being president of this club?
Bertus Servaas: I learnt that if you make your plan and you consequently stay to it and listen to the advice of the people close to you – the inner circle – then you can achieve so much more. But you need to believe in your goals and stand to it also if someone wants to attack them. And you should not believe you are always right. In the end you also have to be a little crazy.
eurohandball.com: How will your life be without handball?
Bertus Servaas: Life after handball for me is especially my family. At home where the most important family is, but also in our company we try to be one big family. That is why our people want to work for us.
eurohandball.com: If Industria Kielce qualify for the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2024, will you be in the stands in Cologne?
Bertus Servaas: I will always LOVE this club and will always follow them a bit.
photos © 2023 Patryk Ptak