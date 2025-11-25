eurohandball.com: The next Highlight Match is a clash on your home court between Sesvete and Vardar — a strong team with familiar faces, who beat you 34:29 at the start of the season. How do you see this upcoming match and what will be crucial compared to that first clash?

Finek: This match will be completely different from the first one. Almost for sure. We're in a good run, and from that first round loss against Vardar in the opening round in Skopje, we haven't lost — neither in the European League nor in the domestic league. Vardar are a team that were European champions, they were at the top, and they have a lot of experienced players. In that first match we kept up in the first half, but in the second we ran out of strength. Maybe they had a bit more rotation, but this match we're playing at home, hopefully again with a full hall. I hope we'll have the same support we had against Toulouse, and we're going for two new points and another win.

eurohandball.com: Sesvete are having a breakthrough year, with everyone knowing their tasks and giving their best. Ivan you are orchestrating attacks, Nikola you barely miss, the line players and the back court is delivering. How satisfied are you with your own performances so far?

Finek: I'm really satisfied individually. It can always be better, especially in defence. You can always make a better decision, but overall I'm satisfied. Not just with myself, but with the whole team. Everyone does what's asked of him. And I have to add, it's much easier when you have a player like Duma [Ivan Dumencic], to praise him a bit, because when we get into some stressful situations, he comes in, or if we play 7 vs 6, he calms the attack down. It's good to have a player like that in the team.

Dumancic: It happened that our 7-vs-6 game worked really well against Toulouse. We played very smart, and I'm the one who organises all of that. I have a lot of trust from the coach and he gives me absolute freedom. And that really makes it easier to play, when you know someone stands behind you. And since 7 vs 6 is that kind of game, the assists came naturally from it. But even that wouldn't be possible without our cohesion. For example, that 7-vs-6 concept with four back players, we hadn't played it since the last time Vori was our coach, probably more than a year ago, we didn't even train it. And when the attack didn't start well, we just switched to it without any training and it worked perfectly. So our togetherness affects things like that and gives us an advantage.