eurohandball.com: Apart from your attack, which is currently the fourth-best attack of the European League with 194 goals, Sesvete are also a very defensive team?
Finek: That's all our coach Igor Vori. He has that attitude he tries to pass on to all of us, that no one is better than us at the start of a match. His approach has really transferred to all the guys, and even when we make mistakes in defence, the boys fight for each other, really give everything, and then everything else comes as a consequence of that.
eurohandball.com: You two also share a strong connection outside Sesvete, and that connection is beach handball. You're reigning World Champions and bronze medallists from last EURO. How much does beach handball influence your chemistry and confidence?
Dumancic: Well, we did have that in-flight goal against Toulouse in the first game.
Finek: We did! Beach handball helps us stay fit during the summer because we're active all the time. And since we've been playing together for a few years now, both in beach handball and here at the club, we've scored that in-flight goal at least a dozen times. Duma and I already know each other so well, we just look at each other and we know what will happen. We have that chemistry for in-flights — even though I'm still waiting for the day when I throw him the ball for an in-flight.
eurohandball.com: Ivan, you returned to Sesvete in 2021 after 15 years, to the club where you began your handball career and later played through the lower divisions. After everything you've experienced since then, how does it feel to see how far the club has come and to be part of this story again?
Dumancic: When I left Sesvete, I thought I was leaving for good. It was a club playing in the county League and I wanted something better for myself and my career. But here I am, this is my fifth season since I came back, and this club has become something wonderful. I still can't believe we have a club like this. During the summer I talked with coach Vori and I told him I'm sorry that when I was around 20, we didn't have a club like this where you can develop. And that today we have three competitive Croatian clubs in Europe, because for many years we only had Nexe and Zagreb. I hope other clubs will join us too. It would be great for Croatian handball if they did.
