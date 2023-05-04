Seven reasons to visit the EHF Finals Women in Graz
Next week the EHF Finals Women 2023 take centre stage. The marquee event of the EHF European League Women season takes place in Graz – Austria’s second-largest city, which is worth a visit not only for the EHF Finals.
In October 2022, the EHF European League season started with 37 teams. After two qualification rounds, the group phase, and the quarter-finals, the number of 2022/23 title contenders has been reduced to four – two from Denmark, two from Germany.
On the opening day of the EHF Finals Women 2023 at Raiffeisen Sportpark Graz on Saturday 13 May, the next step follows when Ikast Håndbold and Thüringer HC at 15:30 CEST, and BV Borussia 09 Dortmund and Nykøbing Falser Håndbold at 18:00 CEST will determine the lineup for the final on Sunday 14 May.
The countdown to those Danish-German duels in the heart of Austria’s second-largest city is truly on! Seven reasons why should get your tickets now:
1. Explore the UNESCO World Heritage site
Austria consist of nine states and Graz is the capital of the fourth-largest state, Styria, and one of the most beautiful cities in Austria. With its population of just under 300,000, Graz is the country’s second-largest city with rich culture – it was the 2003 European Capital of Culture – and something to offer to everyone.
Graz hosts two UNESCO World Heritage sites: the medieval town in the city centre and the Eggenberg castle. The most recognisable part of that scenic centre is the Schlossberg fortress, at 473 metres above sea level. A public park with cafes and restaurants gives visitors a breathtaking panorama of the city.
2. Enjoy top handball clashes
A total of 98 handball matches have been played since the first qualification round. Only four teams are still standing, and they are coming to Graz to try to get their hands on the trophy and write their name in history.
When we say top clashes, we mean top: Dortmund, Ikast, Nykøbing and Thüringer HC all won their respective group – Nykøbing even did so without dropping a single point in six matches. Bring these teams together and spectacle is guaranteed. Wouldn’t it be nice to be able to say one day: “Yes, I was there!”
3. Meet the new titleholders
Even though we don’t know yet who will be crowned on 14 May at Raiffeisen Sportpark, one thing is for sure: there will be a new EHF European League Women champion. The winners of the inaugural season, Neptunes de Nantes, stumbled when they met Dortmund in the quarter-finals; last year’s winners SG BBM Bietigheim played in the EHF Champions League this season.
Can Thüringer HC or Dortmund repeat the success of Bietigheim and bring the trophy back to Germany? Will the Danish spirit prevail, confirming the ‘the third time’s a charm’ saying for Ikast or giving Nykøbing a dream end to their season?
4. Tantalising race for top scorer crown
The current leader on the top scorers list is Iryna Glibko from SCM Ramnicu Valcea with 60 goals – but she will not be able to add to her tally, just like third-ranked Nathalie Hagman from 2021 champions Neptunes de Nantes.
The race for the top scorer crown in Graz will likely come down to a duel between second-ranked Annika Lott from Thüringer HC, with 56 goals, and fourth-ranked Elma Halilcevic from Nykøbing, with 49.
Left back Lott is not only the leading contender for the award and a nightmare for the goalkeepers, but also a tough opponent in defence, as she has also recorded 15 steals so far.
Young Danish left wing Halilcevic will hope for the perfect opportunity to score a large number of goals through her main strength, counter-attacks, before leaving Nykøbing for Odense Håndbold in the offseason.
5. Watch a test for the best goalkeepers
Take a look at the top five goalkeepers of the EHF European League season so far, and all four clubs playing at the EHF Finals in Graz are represented.
Ikast’s Jessica Ryde is leading the way with 73 saves and a remarkable 41 per cent save ratio – certainly a key factor in Nykøbing remaining the only unbeaten team in the competition.
Thüringer HC’s Irma Schjött is close behind with 72 and 37 per cent; the two will enter the fray already in the first semi-final on 13 May.
The second semi-final pairing in Graz features Dortmund’s Yara Ten Holte and Nykøbing’s Cecile Greve. Ten Holte stands at 35 per cent save efficiency after stopping 85 shots, and Greve is at 33 per cent after 83 saves.
6. Witness special stories – home and away
Graz might be neutral ground with two teams from Denmark and two from Germany competing for the title, that doesn’t mean there are no Austrian players involved in the EHF Finals. Actually, three ‘home’ players get the chance to play in front of their fans, so Sonja Frey, Josefine Huber, and Johanna Reichert deserve all the support from the stands they can get.
For some others, ‘away’ will be the key word in Graz, as they are set to leave their club after the season. The captain of Dortmund, Alina Grijseels, will depart just as Nykøbing's Elma Halilcevic, both joining teams that are playing in the EHF Champions League quarter-finals this weekend: Metz Handball and Odense, respectively.
Another special story is written by Lýdia Jakubisová, who had ended her rich handball career less than two years ago to fully concentrate on her job and being a coach at Thüringer HC. But the mother of two did not enjoy her retirement for long, and returned to the court. She contributed 16 goals for THC in the group phase and will now be playing for the trophy in Graz.
7. Support your favourite team
We saved the best reason to visit Graz for the end: supporting your favourite team. Support from the stands means a lot to the players, loud chants can give an additional boost of energy to the team in crucial moments of the game. Four teams, two days, one trophy – a lot can happen in 60 minutes. Give an extra push through ups and down, put pressure on the opponents, or just enjoy being in the arena and meeting fans from all around Europe. Graz is happy to welcome you!
photos © haraldtauderer.com (Graz); Hamistolen.dk (Ikast); Steffen Prößdorf (THC); Stummbillig (Dortmund); Copenhagen by Pede (Nykøbing)