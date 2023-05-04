Seven reasons to visit the EHF Finals Women in Graz

In October 2022, the EHF European League season started with 37 teams. After two qualification rounds, the group phase, and the quarter-finals, the number of 2022/23 title contenders has been reduced to four – two from Denmark, two from Germany.

On the opening day of the EHF Finals Women 2023 at Raiffeisen Sportpark Graz on Saturday 13 May, the next step follows when Ikast Håndbold and Thüringer HC at 15:30 CEST, and BV Borussia 09 Dortmund and Nykøbing Falser Håndbold at 18:00 CEST will determine the lineup for the final on Sunday 14 May.

The countdown to those Danish-German duels in the heart of Austria’s second-largest city is truly on! Seven reasons why should get your tickets now:

1. Explore the UNESCO World Heritage site

Austria consist of nine states and Graz is the capital of the fourth-largest state, Styria, and one of the most beautiful cities in Austria. With its population of just under 300,000, Graz is the country’s second-largest city with rich culture – it was the 2003 European Capital of Culture – and something to offer to everyone.

Graz hosts two UNESCO World Heritage sites: the medieval town in the city centre and the Eggenberg castle. The most recognisable part of that scenic centre is the Schlossberg fortress, at 473 metres above sea level. A public park with cafes and restaurants gives visitors a breathtaking panorama of the city.