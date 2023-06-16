Shaping handball’s future by telling stories and using technology

The second part of the first day has focused on technologies like Metaverse, NFTs and Web 3.0. In a discussion with Philipp Ostsieker (Transform Sports), the experts Motasem El Bawab (CEO NeXt Sports), Thomas Euler (founder and CEO Liquidteam), and Damian Browarnik (Managing Director Infront Lab) talk about chances and challenges of future technologies.

“We have to use the technology to catch new audience. We support federations to understand their audience, our job is driven by content, communities and data – and we built solutions to make data more accessible,” Motasem El Bawab says.

Thomas Euler explains the way his company creates content and community management systems for sponsorship activating: “We connect teams and athletes to their community by platforms, for example by NFT tokens with premium content. It is our aim to shift Netflix to sports – by interactions how data creates better experiences.”

Damian Browarnik presents the way how Infront have been pioneers for the usage of artificial intelligence to create short highlight clips as content for EHF and their clubs and national federations.

“We have built trust and have connected to the fans with technology,” he says. “You have to understand what the fans need and you need to create original stories properly. To create more content is great, but you need to tell a story.”

The new platform for “all team sports except football” in Germany is DYN media, a new player on the market. DYN CEO Andreas Heyden presents the goals and efforts of the company, which will be the official EHF media partner for club competitions in Germany in the next season, besides they broadcast German men’s and women’s Bundesliga, the German cup – and in total eight different German leagues and five European competitions from different sports on their new online platform.

“DYN media serves underserved communities, as 70 million Germans love sports besides football. It is our mission to increase awareness for other sports by implementing a platform which accommodates those fans of handball, basketball, volleyball, hockey or table tennis,” Heyden explains.

DYN wants to become the fans’ first platform for handball, mainly by live experience, but also with a huge reach beyond TV and non-match-days. The concept includes the spread of content to the clubs, media partners and by social media.

“We are building a product around handball which founds on reach, rank, revenue as the three pillars,” Heyden says.

The clubs need to invest in infrastructure and staff but get paid back with a lot of content, which can also be used to increase the sponsor visibility and therefore the sponsoring income; 10 percent of the DYN revenue will be transferred back to the league for investments in youth development.

“It is important for the league to tell their kind of story from the match day and celebrate the sports in the league way. Having access to moving images is something new, for leagues and to create a closer engagement to the fans and the sponsors,” Heyden says.

Both organisers – David Szlezak and Philipp Klotz – are highly impressed with the first day of the European Handball Talks.

“It was really exciting and it will be more exciting tomorrow. We learnt how to inspire people and partners, and the experts inspired us,” says Szlezak, while Klotz is highly looking forward to tomorrow’s top speaker: Peter Hutton, one of the world’s greatest experts in sports media, former CEO of Eurosport, and today sport consultant for Meta.

